Paper Jackets Overcome Their Dark Side in New Video for 'Bones'

LA based alternative band Paper Jackets have just premiered a new music video for their single "Bones" today exclusively with Variance Magazine. Directed and produced by Cory Ingram, the video delves into darker themes, not usually seen from Paper Jackets, such as getting out of your head, overcoming fear, and finding faith within yourself. It depicts the story of a person breaking down, hopelessly searching for a way out of their situation, only to be transformed in the end, seeing the light of a new beginning. Fans can watch the video now below.

On the new video for "Bones" the band shares, "A window into a windowless cell, faded with pale paint and stained by mildew - the video tells a bleak and desperate story of a young man looking for the wrong cure when it so often feels like we are grabbing the red pill when we ought to be grabbing the blue one. We wanted people's first thoughts while watching this video, and immediately after, to be 'this character is being broken down to his / her / their bones, and is experiencing a powerful change from their recent condition.'"

After the single release last month, "Bones" has been featured on Spotify's The New Alt and New Noise playlists, as well as Apple Music's New In Rock. The single has also been voted #2 on KROQ Locals Only countdown for two weeks consecutively. Fans can stream "Bones" now at https://paper-jackets.lnk.to/WFtq9UaKIN.

"Bones" follows up Paper Jackets' recently released singles "Drugs & Honey", "i'm depressed.", "Bad Company", "White Noise," and "Rumors", from their upcoming collection of songs Souvenirs Part Two, due to be released later this year. In July 2020 the band shared their latest album, Souvenirs Volume One, the first part of a collection that stretches and pulls at the genre of alternative rock while revealing a nostalgic theme throughout; touching on creative moments the band has experienced together to addiction and its many forms. Souvenirs Volume One is available to check out now at paper-jackets.lnk.to/MlihUNIN

Paper Jackets was formed in 2016 as each musician was rotating through a number of Sunset Strip jam nights. What started as a few random meetings and sessions has since blossomed into a four-piece group consisting of James Mason (vocals), Emily Dickinson (keyboard, live backing vocals), Jonny Vesely (guitar), and Aimee Proal (vocals). After releasing the EP Don't Lose Your Head in 2018, Mason & co. grabbed opening slots for Bishop Briggs and the X Ambassadors and they haven't slowed down since.

For all members of Paper Jackets, the road to creating the collections of Souvenirs has been long and not without its bumps. However, they're more than excited for whatever the next steps may be. "There's a sense of urgency," says Mason, speaking to the collection as a whole. "There's this mentality of, we have to do this now, we have to make these songs now...There's this artistic force that pushes me in that way." Whatever force they are following, they're sure to take some souvenirs for the road.