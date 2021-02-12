Paper Idol Shares Single 'Tightrope'

Paper Idol finds the perfect balance between his electronic and indie-pop infused sound once again with his latest infectious single "Tightrope." Never short of catchy vocal hooks, ear-snatching production style and all round good vibes, the young multi-instrumentalist and songwriter keeps on walking his way straight to our hearts (and favourite playlists). On writing "Tightrope", he explains:

"I joke that my music is too electronic for indie kids but also too indie for electronic kids. I like to combine indie-pop and EDM into something surreal and unique. My music makes you want to dance, but has a deeper message about loneliness and confusion if you read the lyrics...

"Tightrope" is about the things we crave the most, and how they can bring as much pain as pleasure. The lyric "her loving never lets me down" has a double meaning: relationships can take you to new heights, but also throw you completely off balance"

Setting out to create a musical antidote for a generation bombarded by reality and desperate for an escape, Paper Idol's formula is evidently something that we all need right now. Backed multiple times by various Spotify editorial's including Metropolis, Alternative Beats, Indie Brandneu, Happy Dance, as well as recognition from the likes of Chill Nation, BBC Radio 1, EDM.com and Atwood Magazine, it's clear to see that Paper Idol's sonic treats stay as fresh and exciting as always, with "Tightrope" being no exception. Check it out on Cloudkid now.

Paper Idol is the genre-bending pop project of LA-based artist and auteur Matan KG. The music weaves dance music and alternative into "something unique and utterly disarming" (Beats per Minute), with storytelling that blurs the line between reality and fantasy, optimism and delusion.



After graduating university with a Neuroscience degree, Matan left medical-school ambitions behind to pursue music in LA. In under two years, he has released a string of singles and a four-track EP, multiple collaborations with forward-thinking dance artists (Yung Bae, Wankelmut, NASAYA), and has been lauded by BBC Radio 1, Billboard, Under the Radar, and Dancing Astronaut.



Paper Idol's live act, featuring former classmate Adam Rochelle (keys), has played alongside Louis Futon and Sam Gellaitry at legendary venues the Fonda Theatre and the Echoplex. With another single in late October and a sophomore EP due early 2021, Paper Idol continues to rally a generation bombarded by reality and desperate for an escape.

Listen here: