Paper Idol Shares Single 'Clouds'

Today, LA-based pop project Paper Idol shares "Clouds", the latest installment in a series of singles released this year. Atwood Magazine premiered the track, praising how they're "taken aback when the song shapeshifts into something more industrial, as though we're suddenly transported onto a warehouse dancefloor - its raindrop-like pluckings and dark, buzzing bass drops would echo in our minds long after the song ends."



On "Clouds," Matan KG says: "I was on the brink of quitting music. The pandemic had just hit, I felt pulled in so many directions and had no inspiration to create. One day, I was taking a walk and the chorus melody for "Clouds" came out of nowhere... from there the songflowed out in a matter of hours. Funny how a song about my confusion put me back on track."

Paper Idol is the genre-bending pop project of LA-based artist and auteur Matan KG. The music weaves dance music and alternative into "something unique and utterly disarming" (Beats per Minute), with storytelling that blurs the line between reality and fantasy, optimism and delusion.



After graduating university with a Neuroscience degree, Matan left medical-school ambitions behind to pursue music in LA. In under two years, he has released a string of singles and a four-track EP, multiple collaborations with forward-thinking dance artists (Yung Bae, Wankelmut, NASAYA), and has been lauded by BBC Radio 1, Billboard, Under the Radar, and Dancing Astronaut.



Paper Idol's live act, featuring former classmate Adam Rochelle (keys), has played alongside Louis Futon and Sam Gellaitry at legendary venues the Fonda Theatre and the Echoplex. With another single in late October and a sophomore EP due early 2021, Paper Idol continues to rally a generation bombarded by reality and desperate for an escape.

Listen to "Clouds" here.

