Papa Roach to Embark on 'Rise of the Roach' North American Tour with Special Guests

Papa Roach has announced they will join forces with Rise Against and special guest Underoath to embark on the first North American legs of the Rise of the Roach Tour in the spring and fall of 2025, marking a significant milestone as the two legendary rock bands unite for their first-ever outing together. In the tour announcement parody video, comedian Bert Kreischer dropped the 'big news' that he'll be hitting the road with Papa Roach next year. In fact, he even let fans in on a little secret—he’s totally been in the band all along.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour, hitting over 30 major cities across the U.S. across two legs, kicking off on March 20th at Toyota Center in Houston, TX, then proceeds with stops coast-to-coast in Los Angeles, CA; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; Saint Paul, MN; Mansfield, MA; Bridgeport, CT; Charlotte, NC and more before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on October 5th.

The uniquely curated tour will see the biggest production from Papa Roach to date, as well as two distinct modern rock heavyweights in Papa Roach and Rise Against, with some of the biggest hits in the genre performed on one stage. Both acts are celebrating 25th Anniversaries, as Papa Roach will celebrate 25 years of their debut album INFEST with iconic tracks and fan-favorite deep cuts from their entire catalog, In comparison, Rise Against who also hit the 25 year mark since their formation, will be unleashing fan favorites and hits from their revered catalogue.

“We can’t wait to bring the Rise Of The Roach tour to North America next year,” shares Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “Rise Against are legends in their own right, and will bring another dynamic to this tour. With both our bands celebrating our 25+ year legacy and deep catalogs, we are truly blessed to be able to put this show in front of fans.”

Tim McIlrath of Rise Against added, “After crossing paths with Papa Roach countless times over the years, we’re stoked to finally team up and put our bands together on the same stage and our fans together in the same room. With the welcome addition of our old friends Underoath, this will be the best damn tour of 2025. See you soon!”

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning on Monday, November 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time at RiseOfTheRoach.com. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Papa Roach’s INFEST, a limited number of tickets will be available for $25 starting Monday, November 11 while supplies last.

PAPA ROACH & RISE AGAINST: RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR

Thu Mar 20 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sat Mar 22 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Sun Mar 23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tue Mar 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Mar 26 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Fri Mar 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sat Mar 29 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Mon Mar 31 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tue Apr 01 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Apr 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

Sat Apr 05 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mon Apr 07 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Apr 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Thu Apr 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Sat Apr 12 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Sun Apr 13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Wed Sep 10 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Thur Sep 11 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat Sep 13 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 16 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Wed Sep 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Fri Sep 19 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Sat Sep 20 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Tue Sep 23 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Wed Sep 24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Fri Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Sep 27 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*

Sun Sep 28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Sep 30 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Wed Oct 01 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu Oct 03 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 04 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 05 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

*Co-headlining Show with Papa Roach and Rise Against

ABOUT PAPA ROACH

Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who in 2025 will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of their iconic album INFEST. Papa Roach, who has recently called attention to the cause of Suicide Prevention with “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark) with pop-country superstar Carrie Underwood, is not unfamiliar with calling attention to Mental Health and has been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit-single“Last Resort.” Since then, the band has created ten studio albums, their most recent being Ego Trip, on their own label, New Noize Records. Ego Trip has garnered over 850 million global streams to date and has produced four #1 singles, bringing the band’s total to 26 career Top-10 hits and 12 career #1’s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC. Papa Roach’s Rise of the Roach tour was originally announced in the UK and Europe, and selling out venues including London’s favenues including London’s famed Wembley Arena now continues throughout North America in 2025

ABOUT RISE AGAINST

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Rise Against has been heralded by NME as “maybe the most important punk band on the planet.” The multi-Gold and Platinum group (lead vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath, bassist/vocalist Joe Principe, lead guitarist/vocalist Zach Blair, drummer Brandon Barnes) has had seven top 50 records on the Billboard 200 chart, five of which reached the top 10. Rise Against’s albums have touched on a spectrum of vital issues including voting rights, LGBTQ rights, animal rights, and environmental causes, and they’re known for their wholehearted engagement with fans — whether in an explosive live show setting or on record. The band’s most recent album, Nowhere Generation (Loma Vista Recordings), shone a spotlight on the social and economical deck that has been stacked against the younger generations’ pursuit of The American Dream. Debuting in June 2021 at the top of multiple Billboard charts (including #1 on Rock), its title track also reached to #1 at Rock radio. As a one year anniversary celebration of the LP, in June 2022 Rise Against surprise dropped a five-song EP, Nowhere Generation II — a propulsive, five-song follow-up that served to continue a critical dialogue between the band, their fans, and the world at large. After spending the better part of 2023 and 2024 in the studio, the band is primed for an exciting year in 2025.

Photo Credit: Bryson Roatch

Comments