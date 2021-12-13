Papa Roach Announce North American 'Kill The Noise' Tour

Papa Roach announces today the first leg of their North American "Kill The Noise Tour" featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will make stops in the United States and Canada, marking the band's first headlining tour in three years. VIP Packages for the tour are On Sale Now, while General Public On-sale launches Friday, December 17 starting at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Kill The Noise Tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10AM ET until Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10PM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details click here.

"We're really excited to be back on the road, joining up again with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves," The chart-topping band shares. "Both bands bring deep catalogues and killer live shows. It'll be a non-stop Rock N Roll thrill ride start to finish."

Papa Roach have capped another fruitful year in 2021, after celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark album INFEST last year. Throughout the year, the iconic band have teased 3 new tracks from their forthcoming new album, which is expected for release early next year. The first track released to radio, "Kill The Noise", just completed a 4 week run at no. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Charts. This follows "The Ending" which peaked at no. 1 earlier this year (giving Papa Roach their 9th no. 1 single and mind-blowing 20th Top 5 single to date).

2021 also marks the band's third Grammy nomination for the remix of "Born For Greatness" by Spencer Bastian aka CYMEK, and the relaunch of the band's own label, New Noize Records, in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm). Capping the year off, the partnership has already achieved 100 million streams to date.

Tour Dates

March 1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

March 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

March 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

March 6 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

March 8 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

March 9 -Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena

March 11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

March 12 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

March 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

March 15 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

March 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

March 19 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

March 20 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

March 22 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

March 23 - Washington, D.C. - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

March 26 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

March 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

March 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

March 30 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

April 1 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pa'l Norte*

April 2 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pa'l Norte*