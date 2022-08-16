Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Panic! At the Disco Releases New Song 'Don't Let the Light Go Out'

Panic! At the Disco Releases New Song 'Don't Let the Light Go Out'

The track is off the band’s upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance, due out August 19.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

Panic! at the Disco has released their new single and music video, "Don't Let the Light Go Out." The track comes from their new album, Viva Las Vengeance, which will be released on Friday.

"Don't Let the Light Go Out" follows the release of singles "Local God," "Middle of a Breakup," and "Viva Las Vengeance," off the band's upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance, due out August 19th on Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. "Viva Las Vengeance" scored the band their third #1 song on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Charts, the fastest song to climb to #1 in over a year!

To celebrate the release of Viva Las Vengeance, Panic! At the Disco will perform at this year's MTV VMA's on Sunday, August 28th. The band will also treat fans to an outdoor performance in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza for the Citi Summer Concert Series on NBC's TODAY on August 19th.

Panic! At The Disco will hit the road for the The Viva Las Vengeance Tour kicking off September 8th in Austin, TX. The tour will mark the band's return to iconic venues like NYC's Madison Square Garden, LA's Kia Forum, and more. Special guests include MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America. For tour dates and tickets, visit here.

Formed in Las Vegas, NV in 2004 Panic! At The Disco are a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band. "Middle of a Breakup" and "Viva Las Vengeance" marks the first new music from the band since they released their #1 RIAA certified platinum-selling album "Pray For The Wicked."

The album was highlighted by the 5x-platinum smash hit "High Hopes" which simultaneously hit #1 across three different radio formats and broke the Billboard record for most weeks atop the Hot Rock Songs Chart! The hit song was nominated for Top Rock Song at the Billboard Music Awards as well as Favorite Pop Rock Song at the AMAs.

The album also featured platinum smashes "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," and "Say Amen (Saturday Night)". In 2016, PATD released their critically acclaimed fifth album, "Death Of A Bachelor" which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards.

The RIAA platinum selling release was the highest selling rock album and fourth-highest selling album released in 2016, according to Nielsen Soundscan. "DOAB" has also spawned RIAA certified gold singles "Hallelujah," "LA Devotee," Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time," and platinum singles "Death Of A Bachelor," "Emperor's New Clothes," and "Victorious."

The band's song "House of Memories" off of DOAB is currently having a TikTok moment with over 2.1 billion views. Panic! At The Disco have been nominated for multiple awards, including the GRAMMYS, Teen Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Alternative Press Music Awards, Kerrang! Awards, VMAs and more.

In 2017 Urie made his Broadway debut, first starring as Charlie Price in the critically acclaimed, TONY Award-winning, Broadway hit Kinky Boots. In 2018, he received a TONY Award nomination for "Best Original Score Written For Theatre" for the song he wrote called "Simple Sponge" for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Outside of music, Urie founded the Highest Hopes Foundation - an umbrella fund which supports the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Watch the new music video here:

VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR DATES

9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

2/20/23 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 - London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image




From This Author - Michael Major


Peter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and VinylPeter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and Vinyl
August 16, 2022

As part of their long relationship with live concert releases, Peter Hook & The Light and Live Here Now have announced that the recent sold out homecoming “Joy Division : A Celebration” show end July 2022 at O2 Apollo Manchester was recorded in full and is now set for release as a limited edition triple CD and vinyl as well as download.
Danny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKSDanny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKS
August 16, 2022

Tony winner Danny Burstein, Susan Sarandon, Justin Marcel McManus, John Turturro, Carmen Ejogo, Hart Bochner, Ben Shenkman, Leon Addison Brown, and Dan Finnerty all appear in a tale about a hypnotist blackmailed into becoming a hitman. Parker is an 18-Year Old Writer, Director, Actor, and Producer.
Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'
August 16, 2022

Miami’s electrifying new Rock band, Better Strangers, has set a release for their upcoming single Nicotine Dreams. Better Strangers recorded the track at Brain Damage Studios before having it mixed by Grammy award winner James “Jimmy T” Meslin and mastered by the renowned Maor Appelbaum.
THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8
August 16, 2022

Fans didn’t sleep on The Sandman as the series stayed atop the English TV List with 127.5M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comics from Neil Gaiman, the dark fantasy series appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Check out the complete Netflix Top 10 now!
Exclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATIONExclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION
August 16, 2022

Watch an exclusive video of Ashford taking host Nishelle Turner down memory lane as she's reunited with her theater musical cast of Ruthless and her casting director, even giving an impromtu performance of a number from the show. In the new episode, Ashford will return to her childhood home in Denver to give her parents a dream renovation.