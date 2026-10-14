Paloma Maria Releases Debut Single BROKEN OVER YOU

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Paloma Maria released her debut single, 'Broken Over You,' on October 14, 2026. Produced by Eric 'Roscoe' Ambel and recorded in Brooklyn at Cowboy Technical Services by Mario Viele, the Country-Western-Pop tune tells the story of a relationship where one partner is more invested than the other. The song centers Paloma's rich, textured vocals full of heartbreak and resolve punctuated by the lonesome guitar and a slow steady beat. It is an instant Country-Western classic. Listen here.

Paloma explains, ''Broken Over You,' is about being with someone romantically who ultimately, doesn't feel the same way about you and is constantly searching for someone new to pass time with. The song recounts a relationship I was in and is a true story! It tells the story from the beginning to the end. I came up with the idea after being out on a date night with my then partner and he told me he loved me but the next morning claimed, he didn't remember, blaming those three words on his drinking habits. The main take away is it's better to be broken over a bad breakup than be a person who is afraid of love. I hope you enjoy, 'Broken Over You'!'

The song features Paloma Maria on vocals and acoustic guitar, Jeremy Chatzky on bass guitar, Kenny Soule on drums, Cody Nilsen on pedal steel, Mary Lee Kortes singing harmonies and Eric Ambel on electric and acoustic guitar.

Recording 'Broken Over You' at Cowboy Technical Services was Paloma's first experience recording her own music in a studio. She recalls, 'Eric was wonderful to work with, he was extremely thoughtful and it felt like he truly cared about my work as much as I do. He played beautifully and really took his time going through the tune with me and making sure I was happy with the end result. Mary Lee was very kind to sing back-up harmonies for me, and the guys he brought in; Cody, Kenny, Jeremy were fantastic, as well as Mario, who was the engineer and Joe Lambert who mastered the tune. It was a great experience.'

California native Paloma Maria relocated to NYC for college and while studying - she holds a Dual Degree--BA/BFA from The New School for Jazz & Contemporary Music in Music, Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts in Literary Studies, Parsons School of Design in Fashion Communications, and an MFA in Creative Writing from Sarah Lawrence College – she realized that her ultimate passion has always been music and writing.

Her debut show performing her music was just under two years ago, on January 4th, 2025, at Heaven Can Wait in New York City. Paloma brings 70's rock, Mexican-folk, blues, Western gothic, country, and country-pop to her songwriting drawing inspiration from artists such as Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Patsy Cline, Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, and Johnny Cash.

While performing her own music is new to her, performance has been part of Paloma's life since she was young. She grew up in a Mexican-American household where she tended to her chickens, ducks, and her uncle's bull before moving to Los Angeles and attending the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts for Voice. She graduated LACHSA in Theatre, Opera, and Musical Theatre.

Her band consists of herself on vox and acoustic/electric guitar. She is currently working on her debut album, American Beauty. She will be celebrating the release of 'Broken Over You' with a performance at Lucinda's on Wednesday, October 14th at 6pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 12 Hrs 12 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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