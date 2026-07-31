JERRY JOSEPH & THE JACKMORMONS Release PANTHER TRACKS VOL 2

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JERRY JOSEPH & THE JACKMORMONS have released PANTHER TRACKS VOL 2 through Cavity Search Records. The album adds to the band's growing body of recorded work and is now available to listeners.

The six-song album is the second installment in a planned four-volume series revisiting fan-favorite songs from the band's legendary live sets that, until now, had never received proper studio recordings. Despite these songs being written in different eras of Joseph's life and for different bands, there is a cohesion to this collection of tracks.

Produced by Jackmormons drummer Steve Drizos and recorded at his Portland studio, The Panther, the album features the core Jackmormons trio: Jerry Joseph on guitar and vocals, Steven James Wright on bass, and Drizos on drums. Frequent collaborators Jenny Conlee (piano/Wurlitzer) and Eric Martinez (guitar/backing vocals) also appear throughout the record with the Dimpker Brothers, Paul Brainard and Todd Wright each guesting on a song.

The two singles released in advance of the album exemplify the range of Joseph's 400+ song output. The Americana-leaning 'I Think I'm Here' is in line with Joseph's recent releases, the Eric Ambel produced Baby, You're The Man Who Would Be King, and the Patterson Hood produced The Beautiful Madness which was recently included as number 83 in Uncut's 200 Greatest Americana Albums. The explosive, blistering 'Bright Young Thing' is a nod to his earlier more punk-infused albums with the Jackmormons. Both are musical styles equally authentic to Joseph and share his trademark grittiness, power and thought-provoking lyrics.

Photo Credit: Tony Morey



Photo Credit: Tony Morey, High Res Photo HERE / Album Artwork HERE

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