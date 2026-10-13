GRACE Bowers Shares New Track

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Grace Bowers has shared the official video for her new single '19,' the latest preview of her forthcoming debut EP Grace, out November 6. The emotionally charged track, perhaps the most personal on the EP, explores the disorienting experience of getting older and trying to find your place in the world when you're on a different life path from those around you.

'It's a really weird time and I'm feeling a lot of different emotions,' Grace shares. 'I don't have a full-time job. I'm still living at home, while some of my friends are totally moved out or living in dorms. I feel like I'm missing out. I'm not a teenager anymore, and that's weird. It's such a confusing time for me, honestly.'

Bowers wrote the music for '19' in her bedroom, as she was ruminating on these weighty feelings. 'I'm like, 'Let me tune my guitar down low and write a riff that feels like how I feel right now,'' she says. 'That's what came out.'

Bowers will join The Linda Lindas on the road this month with upcoming shows in Saxapahaw, Athens, Nashville and Atlanta.

Bowers previously shared the EP's propulsive lead single 'Eat s and Live' and its girly-grunge follow up 'Cigarettes for Breakfast.' With Grace the 20-year-old guitar virtuoso and songwriter enters into her most exciting and revealing chapter yet, stepping into the spotlight as an artist in her own right. She has performed at the GRAMMYs, appeared on late-night TV, and played to massive crowds alongside the likes of Dolly Parton, Chris Martin, and Public Enemy. Across the EP's five tracks, Bowers draws from the classic sounds of the riot grrrl movement, '90s grunge, and modern pop sensibilities, returning to the music that first inspired her.

Raised on Guns N' Roses, she learned guitar by playing Ramones and Ventures songs. 'I picked up a guitar when I was nine years old because I love playing power chords with distortion on them,' she says. 'And so I feel like these songs are my return to that and why I started in the first place - because I loved punk and rock.'

Grace was brought to life alongside Grammy-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Turnstile, Poppy) whose studio served as the creative home for many of the EP's writing sessions. 'He can do everything,' she says. 'He makes sure to capture what the artist sounds like. I love that about him. And he knows what a song needs. His brain thinks of things that my brain would never have thought of. We mesh very well together.'

'A year ago on this day, I wasn't even really singing live at my concerts,' Bowers says. 'And now, if you see my show, it's a completely different thing than what I was doing before. It's a real rock show. But if you like pop, you'll like the show. If you like punk, you'll like the show. I've never had more fun onstage than I have playing these songs. I'm having a blast. It's definitely a big shift from what I was doing before. In a way, I feel like I'm starting all over again, starting from scratch. But I really believe this is what I needed to do. This is me doing what's in my heart, and I've never been more excited about it.'

Grace Bowers on Tour

October 16 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom*

October 17 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre*

October 19 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

October 20 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West*

November 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Live on Sunset +

*supporting The Linda Lindas

+with Sheryl Crow and more

Grace Tracklisting

Eat s and Live

Cigarettes for Breakfast

Hollywouldn't

19

Fleas

Photo Credit: Linda Eklov



Photo Credit: Linda Eklov

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 13 Hrs 36 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me