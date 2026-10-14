Photos: Greylan James to Make GRAND OLE OPRY Debut

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Greylan James is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday, Oct. 24, following a week of milestones that included the announcement of his debut album and his first-ever headlining tour. The news came in the form of several video messages from country stars Jordan Davis and HARDY, bringing together multiple pivotal figures who have helped shape his career and journey as an artist.

'When I was a kid, I asked to play the Grand Ole Opry for my birthday,' said James. 'Well, the best my parents could do was take me to a karaoke bar, and they got me a pillow that had the Opry sewn on it. The pillow was on my bed until I moved to Nashville, so I've literally dreamed about this as long as I can remember. I always wondered what it'd feel like to be invited to stand in the same circle that all of my heroes did. Getting asked by two of the best artists and humans in country music and the two people who sacrificed everything for me beats anything I ever imagined. I'm honored beyond words, and can't believe I get to say this…I'm making my Opry debut October 24!'

In addition to his parents supporting James throughout his life, Davis played a massive role in James getting his first No. 1 as a songwriter from his co-write on Davis' hit 'Next Thing You Know.' The song also landed James his first ACM Award win and CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year. HARDY has also played a part in helping bring James to the masses, signing him to a global publishing deal with Relative Music Group, where HARDY is a partner. The pair have also written together, most notably on HARDY's track 'Girl With A Gun.'

Last week, James announced his first-ever headlining Wedding Season: The Tour with special guest Carson Wallace, which completely sold out its Knoxville hometown and Cleveland date during pre-sale, prompting a second date to be added in Knoxville. The high-demand tour is nearing sellouts in multiple other markets across the 12 cities across the country. Few tickets remain and can be purchased at greylanjames.com.

The tour will begin Nov. 6 in West Virginia, just one week before the release of James' highly anticipated debut album Greylan James, due Nov. 13 via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Across 13 original tracks – all co-written and 11 produced or co-produced by James – and a special Dolly Parton cover, James opens the door to the experiences that shaped him while showcasing the emotional honesty and natural storytelling that have become staples in his growing catalog. The cover art features his own dog, Knox, for an extra personal touch. The album's lead single, 'Water At A Wedding,' nears Top 15 at Country radio, which Billboard claimed 'cement[ed] his gift for crafting songs that are both relatable and head-turning.'

In addition to his Opry debut and headlining tour, fans can catch James next summer on Kenny Chesney's 2027 Stadium Original Vibe Room Tour. The tour serves as a full-circle moment for James, who grew up in the same hometown as Chesney – and even got haircuts from Chesney's mom as a kid. Inspired by the country mainstay from an early age, James would go on to earn several songwriting cuts from Chesney, including Top 5 single 'Happy Does.'

To keep up with James, visit GreylanJames.com and follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

About Greylan James

'One of Music City's top tunecrafters' (Billboard), Knoxville-raised breakout country artist and celebrated songwriter Greylan James is stepping into his own spotlight with the upcoming release of his self-titled debut album, Greylan James, due Nov. 13. After earning two No. 1 hits as a songwriter – Jordan Davis' 'Next Thing You Know' and Cole Swindell's 'Forever To Me' – amassing more than 1B streams across his songbook with cuts from superstars like Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Blake Shelton and earning an ACM Award win and CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year, James is now making his mark as an artist in his own right. His viral, soul-baring single 'Water At A Wedding' nears Top 15 at Country radio, showcasing the vulnerable storytelling and undeniable personality at the heart of his music, highlighting why SiriusXM dubbed him 'a superstar just beginning to hit his stride' with his 'impeccable songwriting and artistry.' He will embark on his first-ever headline tour, Wedding Season: The Tour, next month, beginning in West Virginia. Next year, James will join his longtime musical idol Kenny Chesney on the entirety of his stadium Original Vibe Room Tour, marking another major milestone in his evolution from hit songwriter to rising country star. For a full list of tour dates and more, visit GreylanJames.com.

Photo Credit: Dustin Haney















Photo Credit: Dustin Haney

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