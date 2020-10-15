Palmistry's 'Post Eternity' EP Out Today

Out today on Fool’s Gold Records.

Post Eternity, the new EP from British artist and producer Palmistry, is out today on Fool's Gold Records. Listen below and read a Q&A with Palmistry here.

"Our hearts will meet there, in the floating world, dust & dew."

These are the words of Benjy Keating, a.k.a. Palmistry, one of electronic music's most enigmatic and exciting artists. The poetic epitaph serves as an introduction to his new EP Post Eternity: Cult Classics From The Other Side, closing the chapter on one era of creativity (including the acclaimed albums Pagan and Afterlife, alongside collaborations with the likes of Charli XCX, SOPHIE and Major Lazer), and pointing lovingly towards the next one.

The seven spectral cuts on Post Eternity serve as Palmistry's Fool's Gold debut, in advance of a forthcoming 2021 LP. This release is no mere collection of unreleased tracks, but a showcase for a singular artist working from an intimate, dynamic and experimental plane.

Listen to the album here:

