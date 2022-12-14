Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pacifico Drops 'Afterglow' With Adele, Seal & The Kooks Bassist Peter Randall

Pacifico Drops 'Afterglow' With Adele, Seal & The Kooks Bassist Peter Randall

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Dec. 14, 2022  

"Afterglow" single from first Pacifico album in five years features Adele, Seal, The Kooks bassist Peter Randall; See Terry Gilliam-inspired video now.

Band's Matthew Schwartz explains Elliott Smith-evoking tune is "about someone losing their sight later in life and coming to terms with that change."

See the video for "Afterglow" by Pacifco below!

Matthew Schwartz of Pacifico says, "'Afterglow' is about someone losing their sight later in life, coming to terms with that change, and realizing that they have everything they need. We were lucky to have Peter Randall - bassist with The Kooks, Seal, and Adele - join us on this one."

For the "Afterglow" music video, Schwartz sought out director John Graham, a veteran feature filmmaker, but a newbie to animation.

"The 'Afterglow' video is my first true venture into the world of animation," Graham says. "It's a bit of motion collage that makes use of cut paper and video footage. I am a fan of Terry Gilliam, and his style was what I wanted to attempt.

"Matt had a series of fantastic photographs and having access to these enabled me to create a cut paper puppet of him. It is rare for me to get to make a movie by myself, and in this case, my two pets, Soot The Cat and Banjo The Dog, were my only true actors.

Pacifico has such a flavorful look to their albums that I decided to let this video be visually bright and fun. When in doubt, I choose interesting visuals over logic. Getting to wade through oceans of brightly colored images was a treat."

Watch the new music video here:



Sean Diddy Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single Sex In The Porsche Photo
Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'
“Sex in the Porsche,” is the second single from Diddy’s long awaited new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records, and follows the success of his number one hit “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. Written by PARTYNEXTDOOR and, DIDDY and produced by Nyan and DIDDY.
Jordan Siwek Releases New Single Two Roads Photo
Jordan Siwek Releases New Single 'Two Roads'
Jordan Siwek, who starred as Gavroche in Broadway's Les Miserables, released a new single called “Two Roads” to all streaming platforms.
Jaylen Bradley Releases New Single Games Photo
Jaylen Bradley Releases New Single 'Games'
The absolute worst in matters of the heart is when you tell someone about relationship pain you’ve experienced, and they end up doing the exact same thing to you. That’s what Jaylen Bradley’s new single “Games” – available now – is all about, and it’s bound to resonate deeply with anyone who’s been burned twice.
Telex Shares New EP Collated From Forthcoming Career-Spanning Box Set Photo
Telex Shares New EP Collated From Forthcoming Career-Spanning Box Set
The EP includes “Pakmoväst” from their debut, “Tour De France” (this track pre-dates Kraftwerk’s by 3 years), the single “Haven’t We Met Somewhere Before” (a songwriting collaboration with Ron & Russell Mael aka Sparks), “Temporary Chicken” (from the aptly titled album Looney Tunes) and their take on Canned Heat’s ’68 classic “On The Road Again”.

From This Author - Michael Major


Apple TV+ New Docuseries SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL to Premiere in JanuaryApple TV+ New Docuseries SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL to Premiere in January
December 14, 2022

“Super League: The War for Football” is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present, and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE Film AdaptionVIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE Film Adaption
December 14, 2022

A new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s film adaptation of The Whale has been released. The film is an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's acclaimed stage play and stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. Watch the new video trailer now!
Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'
December 14, 2022

“Sex in the Porsche,” is the second single from Diddy’s long awaited new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records, and follows the success of his number one hit “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. Written by PARTYNEXTDOOR and, DIDDY and produced by Nyan and DIDDY.
VIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series Trailer
December 13, 2022

Netflix debuts official video trailer for the suspenseful heist drama, Kaleidoscope. The series stars Giancarlo Esposito (he/him), Paz Vega (she/her), Rufus Sewell (he/him), Tati Gabrielle (she/her), Peter Mark Kendall (he/him), Rosaline Elbay (she/her), Jai Courtney (he/him) and Niousha Noor (she/her).
BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in JanuaryBLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in January
December 13, 2022

Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Watch a new video clip from the series now!
share