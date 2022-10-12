PUP Release New Live EP

Toronto punk heroes PUP- comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski- released their incredible, ambitious and aptly titled fourth album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, earlier this year.

The record earned universal acclaim, countless Top 10 Billboard chart positions including #1 Heatseekers, Top New Artists Albums and Alternative New Artist Albums, and a slew of sold-out shows.

Today, they release a live EP entitled PUP Unravels Live In Front Of Everyone They Know, which features tracks off of the new album and was recorded across multiple shows in the band's hometown of Toronto earlier this year.

Along with the EP, the band have shared a new video for "PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy" featuring footage shot by the fans during their most recent touring.

"Hometown shows always kinda trip me out," says Babcock. "On one hand, they are the most fun shows to play. Toronto has always rallied behind us and we are so lucky to feel that love. But they are also stressful because you don't want to screw up in front of everyone you know.

All of our families, friends, frenemies, the guy who used to sell me weed at the Wendy's Drivethru, kids I went to elementary school with, my parents' neighbours. It's a lot. I think that sort of anxious chaotic energy is captured on these recordings. PUP live is PUP at our best and also at our worst. Raw, scrappy, and holding on for dear life."

Man, the songs sound *sick* live, right? Good thing you can hear them in-person at a show near you if you're in the UK/EU! Sorry American, but their tour just wrapped and you've missed your chance (for now). See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND was recorded and mixed over the course of five weeks in the summer of 2021, in GRAMMY Award-winning producer Peter Katis' bat-filled mansion in Connecticut. Full of typically furious, ridiculous and anthemic songs, the recording process allowed PUP to push themselves further than ever before.

With more time in the studio, they were able to craft their songs sonically in a way they were unable to in the past, and allowed themselves to incorporate new instruments like piano, synths, horns, and more for the first time. Though made in madness-inducing isolation (aside from Peter and the bats, of course), PUP were remotely joined on the album by Sarah from illuminati hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO, Mel from Casper Skulls, and Erik from Remo Drive. The result is not just the next PUP record, but the *most* PUP record.

Listen to the new live EP here: