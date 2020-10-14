PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS Share New Single 'Tally-Ho'

Listen to the new single below!

Perth's prominent experimental quintet - Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - have quickly become one of Australia's hottest prospects, uncovering all kinds of weirdness and psychotic fuzz in their deceptively concise and punchy sonic warfare. Today they announce their monolithic new album, SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound, set for release February 5, 2021. Despite much of this year's tour plans being put on pause, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have used their time off road to continue preparing themselves for the release of their fourth studio release, and an eventual blistering return to stages around the world with a heavy-hitter of an album primed for the live space.

From SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets share a new effervescent taste of music in their new single, "Tally-Ho". The track revels in creative hedonism, written to engage the senses and make your ears tingle with excitement. "I wanted something that could encapsulate loads of fun and sound a bit strange," explains founding singer/guitar Jack McEwan, who was awarded first place in Music Radar's top ten list of the best new guitar players in the world right now. "Like painting a colourful image of this distant world."

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have already given fans an early taste of the forthcoming SHYGA! era, with "Mr. Prism" back in August. Earning acclaim upon its release across Spotify, Apple Music, Triple J, BBC Radio One as well as NME, CLASH, The Line Of Best Fit and Rolling Stone Australia, "Mr. Prism" signaled something special was building in Perth, that Psychedelic Porn Crumpets were gearing up for something big. The creation of SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound, especially off the back of 2019's acclaimed LP And Now For The Whatchamacallit, came together in a different environment for McEwan and the results speak to the band's evolution and McEwan's evolution as a songwriter and musician.

"For the first time in a long time I was home without any tours booked, no work, no deadlines and I felt free to create. My writing process became ritualistic; every morning starting with a small walk to the local bottle shop at 11am and writing whatever flowed, allowing myself to design in all styles without boundaries, and not trying to theme the album early on. I haven't had the luxury of writing this way since the first record, which I spent almost a year working on. It felt like I was myself again, creating without opinion or constraints. I was gliding through weeks with a day seeming to pass," McEwan explains.

In just a few years Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have quickly amassed a dedicated fanbase spanning genres and generations. 2019 saw sold out shows across North America, UK, Europe and Australia; not to mention spots on Desert Daze and Splendour in the Grass. Shyga! The Sunlight Mound carries on and seeds the band as one today's hardest working acts and artists you need to watch out for. The career-defining record's pulsating charge and expert riffs build and build until its final moments.

Shyga! The Sunlight Mound is out February 5, 2021 via Marathon Artists. For more information or to pre-order, go here.

Listen to the new single here:

