PRISM B!TCH New Single 'One Shot' Out Now

Emerging rock quartet Prism B!tch has released their new single "One Shot" and officially announced the details for their debut independent full-length studio album, Perla, due out Friday, March 5th. "One Shot" is an upbeat, fantastical song with a hint of classic rock about pushing through a hardship and demanding strength. PRESS HERE to listen to "One Shot" and PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for the song, directed by Rebekah Wiggins and filmed near the band's Albuquerque homebase. Check out the first look of the video with Glide Magazine.

Perla is available for pre-order now at all DSPs. Pre-orders on Bandcamp will include an instant download of "One Shot" and previously released track "In N Out" - PRESS HERE. Perla will also be available on vinyl and CD as well as limited edition lyric zines; album, merch and bundle packages are available at Prism B!tch's official webstore HERE.

"We're extremely excited to release our song 'One Shot' and finally announce the release date for our debut full-length album, Perla," shares Prism B!tch. "What once started out as an acoustic voice memo a couple years ago has morphed into a heavy cathartic ballad. As we finessed the song on the road, it quickly became a popular set closer with a wall of sound build-up and dramatic abrupt stop. This song is about the perspective of being a female musician and being taken seriously. There was a measure of uncertainty surrounding our band as we had just left our label and were reestablishing ourselves as an autonomous collective. With an exciting tour looming at the time, we wanted to come out swinging with a confident personal statement. The music video for 'One Shot' is an irreverent punk ode to our Southwest upbringing and love for cinema and theater. We were inspired by the visuals of Spaghetti Westerns and old-school music videos that feel like short films. The story follows a humble family trying to avenge the death of their father by striking out into a dark world. It's the hero's journey and a reimagining of the myth of the Old West as we'd like to see it."

Prism B!tch - Lauren Poole [bass, vocals], Lilah Rose [keys, guitar, vocals], Chris Walsh [guitar], and Teresa Cruces [drums, vocals] - hop from robust riff-ery to sticky sweet hooks before dipping back into moments of distorted bliss and warm melodies. With no shortage of unexpected thrills, the quartet constructs something of a sonic rollercoaster on Perla. Each band member's personality shines on the 11-track collection - produced by Toshi Kasai [Foo Fighters, The Melvins] and recorded at Sound of Sirens Studio in Los Angeles - with "the pop punk from Lilah, the hair band vibes from Teresa, and the bluesy riffs from Chris."

"We can't wait for you to hear Perla, which we've been sitting on for a while now," the band adds. "With the pandemic, we had to reimagine how to release this full-length without being able to tour in support of it, as originally planned. It's a diverse collection of personal songs about our lives these past few intense years. It spans everything from death and breakups to new romance and exciting opportunities, and above all, friendship."

Perla, named after Teresa's mother, opens with "In N Out," an energetic, dance-y sexual song filled with sun-spiked guitar melodies about admitting to the guilty pleasures of going back to someone who you love to hate. Elsewhere on the album are the previously released anthems "Heathers," a bass-heavy alternative fever dream about feelings of adolescence and mean girls, the foreboding palm-muted stomp and scream of "II" and, with a sweet melody followed by a jarring sludgy metal punch, "Too High," a song about smoking too much weed. Perla also features a guest solo from Built To Spill frontman Doug Martsch on "Starlight." Full track listing for Perla below.

Prism B!tch made their musical introduction with 2017's The Getaway EP before unleashing the self-titled Prism Bitch EP a year later. Along the way, they've amassed over 100K cumulative streams, won three Weekly Alibi "Best of Burque" Music Awards, and ignited iconic stages including The Whisky A Go-Go, The Roxy, Webster Hall and SXSW in addition to touring up and down both coasts in support of indie rock mainstays Built To Spill. Inspired by everyone from The Pixies to Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Prism B!tch has crystallized an unpredictable and undeniable signature sound on their debut full-length, Perla.

"We'd love it if this album could be something you put on when you feel low or uninspired," the four-piece explains. "We've all been there. Music is the universal way to feel better. We hope Perla is like your best friend or warm blanket you can reach out to. Also, we want you to have a good time!"

Photo Credit: Johnny Gomez