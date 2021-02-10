PRETTYMUCH Share Heartfelt New Video for 'Free'

Today, globally renowned pop group PRETTYMUCH share the official video for "Free," continuing their explosive return to the spotlight with the recently released Smackables EP, out now on Sire Records. Check out the heartfelt new video HERE.

The group explains, "'Free' is one of the sweeter breakup songs we have ever written. It's about having to let someone go because that's what's ultimately best for the relationship. We all have had those moments where sometimes the only solution is to leave something you love behind. We actually made this song completely from the comfort of our own home and got to record real violin to add some extra emotion to it. It's a different but tasteful approach for a ballad."

PRETTYMUCH-comprised of Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara, and Austin Porter-have been hustling since their inception. Early singles like "Would You Mind" and "Summer On You" got them noticed by popheads and critics; later projects, like last year's Phases and INTL:EP, helped them achieve liftoff, building on their strong musical roots as they worked their way to the top. To date, the band have accumulated more than 1 billion audio and video streams, with a combined social following of 6.3 million. They have sold out two headline tours and opened for Khalid, and were named Artists to Watch by Rolling Stone, MTV, Los Angeles Times, with Billboard honoring them in their "21 Under 21" list three years in a row. They were nominated as Best Boy Band at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Best PUSH Artist of the Year at the 2018 MTV's Video Music Awards and Best Group at the 2019 MTV's Video Music Awards, and most recently, Choice Music Group at the Teen Choice Awards 2019.

Their television performances include The Late Late Show with James Corden, Good Morning America, Fox's A Christmas Story special, the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, and the 2018 MTV VMAs, and they have partnered with A-list brands such as Puma, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Moncler, FujiFilm, Hollister, and more.

Watch the video here: