POSTDATA Shares Animated Video For 'Inside Out'

POSTDATA, the solo music project of Wintersleep frontman/songwriter, Paul Murphy, is today sharing the video for his recent single, "Inside Out" - watch below. This new visual, directed by Christopher Mills, arrives off the back of the recently-released, critically-acclaimed album, Twin Flames (out now via Paper Bag Records) which found support at The Guardian, Sunday Times, MOJO, The Line of Best Fit, Louder Than War, and more.

A breathtaking and introspective new album, brimming with deep wonderings and intricately excavated soundscapes, Twin Flames - which comes co-produced by Bristol-based Ali Chant (PJ Harvey, Perfume Genius, Portishead) - borrows its namesake from the centerpiece song on the album. Twin Flames is about a storm, but perhaps more importantly, it's also about a fire burning through it. Paul says that being in a storm can be a freeing and powerful experience. "You're navigating this place...you can't really see super far in front of you," he says. "I kinda like that place."

"Inside Out" musically marks one of the new album's crucial cornerstones, welding together crystalline indie-pop sensibilities with a swooning melody and an infectious singalong chorus. It arrives as something that is unashamedly optimistic with Murphy keen to create something which acts as a guiding light through the pandemic, something which celebrates rather than dwells. Speaking about the new video, director, Mills, explains: "This one has a lot of hidden stories and messages, built on a cool, flowy narrative that Paul wrote. The narrative felt like Jane Siberry wrote a Fairytale book about Toronto Bohemian Dayze of the '80s and asked if a descendent of Edward Munch, (or people awkwardly pretending to be that way) would email a bunch of really cool videos to bust around with using an iPhone."

As a full album, Twin Flames brims with intricate sounds, soft things ruffling on the edges, emerging in the choruses, rising in the quiet and the subdued spaces. Murphy has with this third LP, crafted the most intimate and timeless POSTDATA record yet; a bright, compassionate text of major-key romanticism. Murphy says the record is inward-looking and "focused on creating or surrounding itself in hope and warmth." This tone is realized thanks in part to both process and content. Twin Flames was recorded and co-produced in isolation by Murphy in Halifax/K'jipuktuk and with Chant in Bristol, UK, finding further contributions, alongside Monaghan's on "Inside Out", coming from his Wintersleep bandmate, Tim D'Eon.

Twin Flames by Postdata is out now via Paper Bag Records.