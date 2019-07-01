POP ETC Debut Their Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's DREAMS

POP ETC debut their cover of Fleetwood Mac's song "Dreams." The song opened last night's episode of HBO's Big Little Lies, and Chris Chu, lead singer of the band, says: "Dreams" is one of my favorite songs of all time and I've been covering it for basically as long as I've played music. I know I will never do it justice, but it just feels so good to sing it that selfishly I can't seem to help myself. We've got a bunch more of our covers coming out soon, so stay tuned for more info...." Listen to "Dreams" here and pre-save all forthcoming releases on Spotify here.

Listen to DREAMS here:





In addition to preparing a string of new releases, which will be released on a monthly basis throughout 2019, POP ETC has kept busy with several musical projects. Chris has been co-writing with and producing numerous bands, most recently Bear Hands' new album Fake Tunes, and Van William's Revolution. Jon has directed Local Natives' video for single "Tap Dancer" as well as Bear Hands' "Back Seat Driver." Julian, meanwhile, has been playing drums for half the bands in LA.



POP ETC has released two full-length albums, 2012's self-titled debut, and 2016's Souvenir. They most recently released songs including "Broken Record," "Losing Yourself" "Both Directions" as part of their Infinite Singles Collection.





