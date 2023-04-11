Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PARDONER Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Are You Free Tonight?'

The album will be out June 23rd via Bar/None Records.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Pardoner announce their highly anticipated new album Peace Loving People, out June 23rd via Bar/None Records. Lead single "Are You Free Tonight?" provides a clear mission statement from the band, careening wildly from warmly nostalgic alt-rock to frantic punk, moving away from prior efforts to mix disparate genres together and instead juxtaposing them sharply against each other.

Max Freeland explains the song is "One of many on the album about our generation, the things we do to get by, and how we're all goin nowhere fast. Kinda shows the 2 poles of our sound, from something warm and saccharine to something more sinister and violent." Watch the Brian Riedel & Pardoner directed music video below.

To celebrate the release, Pardoner will bring their blistering live show around the country. Of the release and upcoming tour the band says "it's a little funny, a little sad, some parts are weird, some parts are normal. We hope you like the record and if you don't you can throw it around like a frisbee." Tickets available here.

Tour Dates:

7/1 - Reno, CA @ Holland Project

7/3 - Omaha, NB @ American Legion

7/5 - Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade

7/6 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

7/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

7/9 - Toronto, ON @ Seascape

7/10 - Montreal, QC @ CASA DEL POPOLO

7/11 - Boston, MA @ O'Briens

7/12 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye

7/13 - Washington, DC - @ Quarry Tavern

7/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

7/15 - Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse

7/16 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

7/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Sink Hole

7/18 - Lawrence, KS @ Replay

7/19 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

7/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Quarters

7/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

Photo by Marisa Kriangwiwat Holmes



