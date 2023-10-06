PARAMORE Release 'Re: This Is Why' Remix Album With Bartees Strange, Claud, Wet Leg & More

The album features reimagined versions of tracks from their latest studio album, This Is Why, released earlier this year.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Paramore have dropped a surprise remix album titled Re: This Is Why. The album features reimagined versions of tracks from their latest studio album, This Is Why, released earlier this year.

The album has contributions by indie darlings Bartees Strange, Claud and Wet Leg; Paramore touring partners Foals, The Linda Lindas and Remi Wolf; jazz geniuses DOMi & JD Beck and alternative electronic wizards Panda Bear, Romy & Zane Lowe. The album also includes Paramore’s demo of the album track “Sanity.” 

Hayley Williams on Re: This Is Why:

"We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. 

We sent ‘This Is Why’ - the record - out into the world early this year, with all its messages of disdain, distrust, and sobering self-examination. 

This is the Reply."

When Paramore revealed they were recording together in January 2022 the response from music fans around the world was immediate and celebratory. In the time since the Grammy-winning, RIAA-certified multi-Platinum band released their last album, After Laughter - and Hayley Williams unveiled two lauded solo albums - Paramore have become more popular than ever.  

Over the last few years, Paramore’s influence and popularity has snowballed, as the age of streaming organically propelled them into a position as one of the world’s biggest, most culturally compelling rock bands. For the band, who formed as teenagers in Tennessee, their 20-year trajectory has seen them grow from youthful outsiders to bone-fide pop culture icons, permeating the musical landscape by inspiring a new generation of musical talent. 

This Is Why is the band’s most critically lauded release to date and the album’s title track gave them their first #1 at Alternative Radio in the US and was voted “Hottest Record Of The Year” by listeners to BBC Radio One in the UK.

The record scored numerous top 10 positions around the world including #1’s in both Australia and the UK and debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200. This Is Why has been named one of the best albums of 2023 so far by numerous media outlets including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, and more. The single, “Running Out Of Time” currently sits in the Alternative Top 20. 

Paramore will continue to tour in support of their long-awaited return album, including tour dates in New Zealand and Australia next month. Paramore will join Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour as the opener for all 48 dates of the 2024 European leg of the tour. The European leg kicks off in Paris on May 9th and wraps in London on August 17th at Wembley Stadium, one of six nights the tour will spend at the legendary venue. Paramore opened for Taylor Swift on the very first two shows of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Glendale, AZ in March of this year. 

UPCOMING PARAMORE TOUR DATES:

2023

Fri Oct 06 - New York, NY - New Yorker Festival

Sat Nov 18 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena*

Wed Nov 22 - Brisbane, AUS - Entertainment Centre*

Thu Nov 23 - Brisbane, AUS - Entertainment Centre* 

Sat Nov 25 - Sydney, AUS - The Domain*

Mon Nov 27 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena*

Tue Nov 28 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena* 

Thu Nov 30 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena* 

2024

Thu May 09 - Nanterre, France - Paris La Défense Arena#

Fri May 10 -  Nanterre, France - Paris La Défense Arena#

Sat May 11 -  Nanterre, France - Paris La Défense Arena#

Sun May 12 -  Nanterre, France - Paris La Défense Arena#

Fri May 17 -  Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena#

Sat May 18 -  Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena#

Sun May 19 -  Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena#

Fri May 24 -  Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica#

Sat May 25 -  Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica#

Thu May 30 -  Madrid, Spain - Estadio Santiago Bernabéu#

Sun Jun 02 -  Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium#

Mon Jun 03 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium#

Fri Jun 07 -  Edinburgh, Scotland - BT Murrayfield Stadium#

Sat Jun 08 -  Edinburgh, Scotland - BT Murrayfield Stadium#

Sun Jun 09 -  Edinburgh, Scotland - BT Murrayfield Stadium#

Thu Jun 13 - Liverpool, England - Anfield#

Fri Jun 14 - Liverpool, England - Anfield#

Sat Jun 15 Liverpool, England - Anfield#

Tue Jun 18 -  Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium#

Fri Jun 21 -  London, England - Wembley Stadium#

Sat Jun 22 -  London, England - Wembley Stadium#

Sun Jun 23 -  London, England - Wembley Stadium#

Fri Jun 28 - Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium#

Sat Jun 29 -  Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium#

Sun Jun 30 - Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium#

Thu Jul 04 -  Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena#

Fri Jul 05 -  Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena#

Sat Jul 06 -  Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena#

Tue Jul 09 -  Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund#

Wed Jul 10 -  Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund#

Sat Jul 13 -  Milan, Italy - Stadio Giuseppe Meazza#

Sun Jul 14 -  Milan, Italy - Stadio Giuseppe Meazza#

Wed Jul 17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena#

Thu Jul 18 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena#

Fri Jul 19 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena#

Tue Jul 23 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion#

Wed Jul 24 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion#

Sat Jul 27 -  Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion#

Sun Jul 28 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion#

Thu Aug 01 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy#

Fri Aug 02 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy#

Sat Aug 03 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy#

Thu Aug 08 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion#

Fri Aug 09 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion#

Sat Aug 10 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion#

Thu Aug 15 - London, England - Wembley Stadium#

Fri Aug 16 - London, England - Wembley Stadium#

Sat Aug 17 London, England - Wembley Stadium#

*With Support from Remi Wolf

#Opening for Taylor Swift

Photo Credit: Zachary Gray



From This Author - Michael Major

