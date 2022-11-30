P1Harmony Release 5th Mini Album 'Harmony: Set In'

Korean pop singers, songwriters, and hip-hop dancers P1Harmony (피원하모니) release a brand new 6-track mini album, "Harmony: Set In" today.

The fifth mini album begins with their new single "Back Down," which the 6-member band debuted yesterday on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

P1Harmony also appeared recently on a comedy sketch on The Daily Show" ((watch here)) and appearances at North America's largest K-pop events stateside including a performance to 80,000 fans at KCON LA at Crypto arena.

"Harmony: Set In" highlights a new, edgy yet groovy sound from the band while maintaining their signature harmonizing and powerful, anthemic raps. The mini-album opens with the lead single "Back Down" that arrives alongside a highly energetic and colorful music video where the group takes-over a post-apocalyptic New York City ((watch here)).

Tracks like "Secret Sauce" and "One And Only" emphasize P1Harmony's undeniable coolness, while also introducing a more sensual side that juxtaposes their playfulness on tracks like "BFF (Best Friends Forever)." "태양을 삼킨 아이 (Look At Me Now)" plays with electric sounds and"배낭여행 (Better Together)" closes out the album on a slowed-down, more emotional note.

"The mood of this album varies with each song," Jongseob explains, "so it's difficult to identify it with a single genre or description. There are many different feelings and points of view conveyed."

In regard to the album tracks, Theo also shares that "the B-side songs on this mini-album are especially strong." When describing the visuals of this album, Keeho noted that, "the visuals for this album are more colorful and diverse than the previous albums. The concepts for our outfits, and the vibe and mood are all different, so I think you can feel something new with each look."

The members are particularly excited about the visuals for this mini-album with Keeho additionally sharing his love for the styling, "It's fancy and sophisticated, and above all, it contains a lot of the young energy and charm of P1Harmony." Intak also loves these outfits because "They're free-spirited and hip, and they really help lighten up the mood of this album."

P1Harmony's Harmony series kicked off with fan-love and attention for their first in the series, "Harmony: Zero In" and single "Doom Du Doom" ((watch here)) in July! The project, which the six-piece boy group sing, co-wrote and famed the band for their hip-choreography is available on Spotify & Apple Music, incorporating the P1Harmony signature harmonization and captivating raps while playing with a fresh sound.

Opening track "Black Hole" captured an edgier vibe while tracks like "Different Song For Me" showcased a rawer, emotional side. "Yes Man" and "Swagger" proved their undeniable coolness and confidence.

P1Harmony members (Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Soul, Intak & Jongseob), in their mid teens to age 21, continue to make a name for themselves releasing catchy songs made for electrifying dance choreography; garnering attention from the NY Times, Vogue, Rolling Stone, PAPER, TIME, Billboard, Forbes, NME, Teen Vogue, HYPEBAE, Entertainment Tonight, Refinery29.

The video for "Do It Like This" has over 8 million views and their Pink Sweat$ collab "Gotta Get Back" followed the band garnering millions of streams on a cover of his song "At My Worst". The band was nominated for "Best Rookie of the Year'' at Korea's 2021 MAMA Awards and there's only more to come.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: