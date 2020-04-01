Owl Eyes Releases New Single 'Tokyo'

Mushroom are thrilled to reveal the new hazy pop delight from Owl Eyes titled 'Tokyo'. Another radiant slice of music which today the moniker of Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Brooke Addamo announces will be alongside six other phenomenal tracks on her highly anticipated EP Invisible Woman - set for release Friday 29 May 2020.

Listen to the song and watch the video below!



Written in the wake of a relationship breakdown, 'Tokyo' which received a worldwide premiere on triple j Good Nights, is an intricate and lush reflection of Owl Eyes' heartache when falling out of love with someone yet feeling sanctuary in one of the world's busiest cities. Earlier this year she returned to Japan to play Snow Machine Festival and a few intimate headline shows which were captured by Ellie Coker and shared by RUSSH magazine.



Dreamy synths are met with crisp percussion, tangled in a beautifully warped yet lush melody. Owl Eyes' familiar vocals paint a picture of Tokyo. In the lush video, which premiered via Fashion Journal, Japanese neon signs dance around her, haunting echoes of a past life remain close to her skin too. 'Tokyo' illuminates the elegance of Owl Eyes - the alt-pop star's chic style with femme fatal essence dripping throughout.

Captivatingly vulnerable, Invisible Woman EP details the journey of love and heartbreak in its many varying stages. However, while heartfelt in nature, Addamo has delivered an element of spice that fans may not expect from the alt-pop darling. Invisible Woman is reinforced with the kind of silent strength and conviction that only comes from a woman who has built herself back together, only to return stronger than ever.

"While it feels incredibly weird to be releasing music at a time like this, I'm excited to be putting these songs into the world. I hope they bring some joy into people's lives and cause people to dance around their living rooms and let go. They were made in a different time, but hopefully people find what they need in them right now. Silver and Gold (which was done with Hugo from Flight Facilities) is one of the more dancey tracks from the EP as carefree as the lyrics state. In short - you don't need possessions to have fun. Hope you enjoy." - Owl Eyes



Tied to the EP is the recently released 'You Don't Know Love' which features Zimbabwe-born New York-based artist TAPZ. Haunting yet alluring, Owl Eyes' vocals matched by the croon of TAPZ's rap make the wronged lovers a fierce pair. 2018's tightly honed hooks and lyrical gut-punch 'On Me' (which has clocked over 1.4million streams, received an add to triple j and saw Owl Eyes share this stunning acapella version) and the disco-infused 'You And I' also feature on the Invisible Woman EP.



With some hidden gems yet to be exposed, Addamo is delivering some of her most honest and personal music to date. The writing process for the EP spanned time spent both at home in Australia, and in Europe, during somewhat of a hiatus for Addamo. Feeling the burn out of an intense touring schedule, she took respite in Belgium, explaining: "I went away to try to disconnect from the music industry, and really reconnect with myself as an artist." She also took the chance to work with Belgian producer DJ Vito de Luca (better known as Aeroplane) for much of the EP, which was then mixed by Geoff Swan (Haim, Grimes, Charlie XCX, FKA twigs).



They say songwriting is therapy, and over the course of this EP it becomes clear that Owl Eyes has found the catharsis she needed to come back to herself - standing on her own, both as a woman and an artist.





Related Articles View More Music Stories