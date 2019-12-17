Overtime Releases New Music Video For 'All Out' Featuring MMA Fighter Conall Powers from Dog Pound Fight Team

With his new album "Divided We Fall" peaking at the top of the Google Play Country and Hip Hop Music chart, Montana country rapper Overtime is back with a brand new video for "All Out" featuring MMA Fighter Conall Powers from Dog Pound Fight Team. The video shows the tough training regimen that Conall Powers from Dog Pound Fight Team ensures to be one of the brightest young prospects in MMA today.



Overtime recently released 'Divided We Fall' and is known for his blue-collar work ethic and music that fuses together hip-hop, country, and rock. Born in Bozeman, MT but raised in Missoula, Overtime has been making a name for himself as one of the most explosive acts to mix together country and rap. With 5 albums under his belt, nearly 50 million Youtube views from his 150,000 subscribers and 125,000 monthly Spotify listeners, fans have latched onto Overtime's heart, honesty and determination to prove that country boys can survive and thrive in the music business.



Overtime's last album "United We Stand" charted on Billboard in three different categories, including R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales at #43, Country album sales chart at #44, and the Heatseekers Mountain at #4. Everything he's done has been with a blue-collar mindset, self-booking over 18 cross country tours without a booking agent, record label, or management. He's as independent and self-sufficient as it comes in the industry.



His most successful album to date is 'The Foundation', released in 2016, which features his hit songs "Next To Me" and "Hunger In My Stomach". The music video for the later went viral online racking up more than 16 million Youtube views.

Watch the new music video here:





