'Over' by Time For Three Out Today

Time For Three, the world-renowned trio, releases "Over." Time for Three consists of founding members Nicolas Kendall (violin), Ranaan Meyer (double bass), and newest member Charles Yang who joined Kendall and Meyer in 2016. The band plans to create more vocally-fronted music in the coming months while they keep a busy touring schedule.

To date, Time For Three has performed shows throughout the world with multiple artists: from NYC's singer-songwriter epicenter Rockwood Music Hall to Carnegie Hall, from the BBC Proms to the Kennedy Center, Time for Three has successfully brought its music to hundreds of thousands of fans. Highlights included appearances with the iconic Boston Pops, a 10-year residency with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, orchestra dates in Hong Kong, Sydney and Melbourne, an appearance on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, and an Emmy award for their PBS self-titled special.

As an artist who loves to tell stories through video, their videos have been viewed tens of millions of times on YouTube. The band's eponymous debut spent seven consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard's Classical Chart.

Below are upcoming live appearances:

TOUR DATES:

Sep 28 -- Little Rock, Arkansas -- Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

Sep 29 -- Little Rock, Arkansas -- Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

2020:

Mar 24 -- Morgantown, West Virginia -- Lyell B Clay Concert Theatre

Photo Credit: Lauren Desberg





