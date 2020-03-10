Outside Lands Eager Beaver Presale Tickets Available March 12

Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents are thrilled to announce that this Thursday, March 12, a limited number of specially-priced 3-day GA and VIP tickets will be available in the Eager Beaver presale exclusively via www.sfoutsidelands.com. Eager Beaver is a chance for fans of the festival to secure their tickets first and is a great incentive for those who know Outside Lands will be one of their most memorable weekends of the year, with great music, eats, art and more.

Outside Lands Eager Beaver tickets are also the lowest discounted price to fans buying festival tickets before the lineup announcement. 3-Day local and regional shuttle passes will also be available for purchase. There is limited availability for these 3-Day tickets and will sell out quickly. The Eager Beaver presale is set for Thursday, March 12 at 10am PT exclusively at www.sfoutsidelands.com. All pricing is listed below.

EAGER BEAVER PRESALE PRICING

Eager Beaver 3-Day GA price is $349.50 + fees

Eager Beaver 3-Day VIP price is $785 + fees

For over a decade, Outside Lands has set new standards for festivals around the world, revolutionizing how music, food and drink can be enjoyed. With a world class culinary and beverage program showcasing the best the Bay Area has to offer alongside a carefully curated lineup all within the backdrop of Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands is an experience like none other.

Since its inception, Outside Lands has evolved into a beloved San Francisco tradition and boom for the Bay Area, as thousands of fans from around the world flood the iconic city for an incomparable weekend in one of the world's greatest green spaces. Outside Lands is simultaneously a true destination festival and a celebration of the region's best. You won't want to miss it.

