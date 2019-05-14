Outside Lands Announces Daily Lineups
Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents are thrilled to share the daily lineups for Outside Lands 2019, featuring Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers, blink-182 on Friday. Childish Gambino, Flume, Hozier and RL Grime will round out Saturday. Closing the festival on Sunday will be Paul Simon, Kygo, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kacey Musgraves and more.
Festival-goers will be able to purchase Single Day GA ($155.00), Single Day VIP ($355.00) and Single Day Golden Gate ($695.00) tickets to Outside Lands starting this Thursday, May 16 at 10 AM PT exclusively atwww.sfoutsidelands.com.
Single day local ($19.95) and regional ($41.00) shuttle passes are on sale now.
View the by day lineups for the festival weekend below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
Twenty One Pilots
The Lumineers
blink-182
Lil Wayne
Counting Crows
Flying Lotus 3D
The Neighbourhood
Lauren Daigle
San Holo
Yaeji
Masego
Aurora
Luttrell
The California Honeydrops
Cautious Clay
half•alive
The Marías
Brasstracks
P-Lo
Taylor Bennett
Miya Folick
Grateful Shred
Boyfriend
Rainbow Girls
The Seshen
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
Childish Gambino
Flume
Hozier
RL Grime
Ella Mai
Alina Baraz
Santigold
Better Oblivion Community Center
Big Wild
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
Wallows
Phosphorescent
Tierra Whack
NoMBe
Justin Martin
Bea Miller
Shallou
CupCakKe
Caamp
Still Woozy
ALLBLACK
Delacey
Altin Gün
Amo Amo
Fatai
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
Paul Simon
Kygo
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Leon Bridges
Kacey Musgraves
Mavis Staples
Bebe Rexha
Sheck Wes
Toro y Moi
Denzel Curry
Bob Moses
Judah & the Lion
DJ Koze
Nahko And Medicine For The People
Dean Lewis
Cherry Glazerr
Weyes Blood
PJ Morton
The Funk Hunters
MorMor
SYML
Leven Kali
Alex Lahey
Jupiter & Okwess
Sandy's
In addition to a world class music lineup, Outside Lands will once again feature Grass Lands, a curated area focused on cannabis. Newly introduced in 2018, the cannabis discovery area will again bring some of the most exciting developments in that field with more to be announced soon. Also returning will be The Barbary offering some of the world's most loved and respected comedians and podcasts, along with the D.A.V.E. series (Discussions About Virtually Everything), which opens and expands festival goers minds on issues affecting them and their community.
Over the past 11 years, Outside Lands has set new standards for festivals around the world, revolutionizing how music, food and drink can be enjoyed, while maintaining a fundamental commitment to environmental responsibility. Golden Gate Park provides the perfect backdrop for Outside Lands' world-class culinary and beverage program showcasing the best the Bay Area has to offer alongside a carefully curated lineup. As the Wall Street Journal noted, "In a crowded calendar of music festivals around the country, Outside Lands has thrived by constantly reinventing itself and capitalizing on San Francisco's strengths, such as a low-stress vibe and high-quality food." Outside Lands is simultaneously a true destination festival and a celebration of the region's best. "There aren't many better ways to enjoy the San Francisco summer sunshine than in Golden Gate Park, with a Napa red in one hand and a Korean burrito in the other, daydreaming along to a hazy groove from Tycho," The New York Times said of Outside Lands.