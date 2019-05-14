Outside Lands Announces Daily Lineups

Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents are thrilled to share the daily lineups for Outside Lands 2019, featuring Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers, blink-182 on Friday. Childish Gambino, Flume, Hozier and RL Grime will round out Saturday. Closing the festival on Sunday will be Paul Simon, Kygo, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kacey Musgraves and more.

Festival-goers will be able to purchase Single Day GA ($155.00), Single Day VIP ($355.00) and Single Day Golden Gate ($695.00) tickets to Outside Lands starting this Thursday, May 16 at 10 AM PT exclusively atwww.sfoutsidelands.com.

Single day local ($19.95) and regional ($41.00) shuttle passes are on sale now.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Twenty One Pilots

The Lumineers

blink-182

Lil Wayne

Counting Crows

Flying Lotus 3D

The Neighbourhood

Lauren Daigle

San Holo

Yaeji

Masego

Aurora

Luttrell

The California Honeydrops

Cautious Clay

half•alive

The Marías

Brasstracks

P-Lo

Taylor Bennett

Miya Folick

Grateful Shred

Boyfriend

Rainbow Girls

The Seshen

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Childish Gambino

Flume

Hozier

RL Grime

Ella Mai

Alina Baraz

Santigold

Better Oblivion Community Center

Big Wild

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Wallows

Phosphorescent

Tierra Whack

NoMBe

Justin Martin

Bea Miller

Shallou

CupCakKe

Caamp

Still Woozy

ALLBLACK

Delacey

Altin Gün

Amo Amo

Fatai

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Paul Simon

Kygo

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Leon Bridges

Kacey Musgraves

Mavis Staples

Bebe Rexha

Sheck Wes

Toro y Moi

Denzel Curry

Bob Moses

Judah & the Lion

DJ Koze

Nahko And Medicine For The People

Dean Lewis

Cherry Glazerr

Weyes Blood

PJ Morton

The Funk Hunters

MorMor

SYML

Leven Kali

Alex Lahey

Jupiter & Okwess

Sandy's

In addition to a world class music lineup, Outside Lands will once again feature Grass Lands, a curated area focused on cannabis. Newly introduced in 2018, the cannabis discovery area will again bring some of the most exciting developments in that field with more to be announced soon. Also returning will be The Barbary offering some of the world's most loved and respected comedians and podcasts, along with the D.A.V.E. series (Discussions About Virtually Everything), which opens and expands festival goers minds on issues affecting them and their community.

Over the past 11 years, Outside Lands has set new standards for festivals around the world, revolutionizing how music, food and drink can be enjoyed, while maintaining a fundamental commitment to environmental responsibility. Golden Gate Park provides the perfect backdrop for Outside Lands' world-class culinary and beverage program showcasing the best the Bay Area has to offer alongside a carefully curated lineup. As the Wall Street Journal noted, "In a crowded calendar of music festivals around the country, Outside Lands has thrived by constantly reinventing itself and capitalizing on San Francisco's strengths, such as a low-stress vibe and high-quality food." Outside Lands is simultaneously a true destination festival and a celebration of the region's best. "There aren't many better ways to enjoy the San Francisco summer sunshine than in Golden Gate Park, with a Napa red in one hand and a Korean burrito in the other, daydreaming along to a hazy groove from Tycho," The New York Times said of Outside Lands.





