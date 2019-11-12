Our Future Fest Welcomed Kid Ink, D Smoke, Kendrick Sampson and More This Weekend

Power California's Our Future Fest, a freemusic, art, and action festival for young people took place over Veteran's Day Weekend this Sunday, November 10th at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Downtown Los Angeles. The event's stellar line up included headliner Kid Ink and N*E*R*D Smoke - winner of Netflix's Rhythm And Flow - plus MCs Kendrick Sampson (The Flash, Vampire Diaries, Insecure) and Yesi Ortiz (97.1 AMP Radio). Along with great sets from Y La Bamba, Ruby Ibarra, DJ Livia, Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries, Chhoti Maa and Indigo Mateo, speakers Edna Chavez (March For Our Lives), Thomas Lopez (International Indigenous Youth Council) and Alyesha Wise(Spoken Literature Art Movement) delivered rousing speeches. The festival's grounds included multiple action tents with screen-printing, art making, voter registration and health and wellness activities. Prior to the festival's start, N*E*R*D Smoke, Kendrick Sampson and Yesi Ortiz took part in a round table discussion with some of the Power California youth organizers. They discussed how to use their power to energize their friends and family and how their goal to change the California state voting age to 16 would result in more young people making their voices heard.

Power California know that art and music have the power to inspire people to take action. They seek to harness the energy of young voters of color and their families to create a state that is equitable, inclusive and just for everyone who calls California home. Attendees to Our Future Fest were invited to TAKE ACTION in everything from voter registration to pledging to defend our Rights For The Future. The festival brought together young leaders, activists and artists to inspire participation in our democracy.

Power California is a statewide multi-racial civic engagement organization made up of on-the-ground community partners in urban, suburban and rural communities throughout the state. Power California's mission is to harness the energy of young voters of color and their families to advance a people's democracy - a government that puts people over corporations, that meets our most essential human needs and that recognizes young people as central to our collective future.

Photo Credit: Ricky Bantog)





