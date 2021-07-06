Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'Thank You'

Fast-rising London based artist and multi-instrumentalist Oscar Lang has released his latest single, "Thank You," off his debut album Chew The Scenery out August 13 on Dirty Hit, which zooms in on the important of repositioning our missteps as gained knowledge and experience. Listen/stream the track below and PRESS HERE to pre-order Chew The Scenery.

On "Thank You," Lang explains it "is all about growing up, accepting your mistakes, and being thankful for the fact that they allow you to learn about yourself and change."

"Thank You" joins three previously released tracks from Chew The Scenery that embrace the impact and intensity of our feelings and how they're impacted by the environment around us. His last single, "21st Century Hobby," focuses on society's obsession with sharing our lives online and how we comparing ourselves to other people, while the track's video sees Lang surrounded by a mirage of the elements and advertisements that inundate you on social media and the toxic effects it creates. "Stuck," which was written to capture the emotions and complicated feelings that are often attached to the embarrassing situations we replay in our minds, and "Are You Happy?," written about a friend having a really hard time, in building on the cohesive blueprint of Lang's debut album. Chew The Scenery is his most ambitious release to date, which spans topics such as growing pains, love, romance, friendships and the pitfalls of social media on our collective mental health.

﻿All four singles demonstrate Lang's versatility and growth as a songwriter, highlighting Chew The Scenery's scuzzy indie rock dynamics, psychedelic flourishes, and orchestral grandiosity. "Over the past two years the sound of my music has changed a lot, from bedroom pop to rock" Lang explains. "We recorded the album over a month up in Liverpool. It was a nice break away from the tedious lockdown in the UK as I got to spend a month away with my mates doing what I love. I think you can hear that built-up boredom being released on the record."

﻿Chew The Scenery furthers Lang's rise following a momentous 2020 for Lang which yielded the release of three EPs, Antidote to Being Bored, Hand Over Your Head and Overthunk. Lang's "Apple Juice" has been featured in EA Sports game FIFA 2021 while "She Likes Another Boy" has found an audience on TikTok - the platform where "coffee," the track Lang produced for beabadoobee, has found viral legs in Powfu's "death bed (coffee for your head"), which has collected over 998 million streams on Spotify alone. Along the way, Lang has also gathered praise from SPIN, Ones To Watch, All Things Go, BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, Annie Mac, and Huw Stephens, The FADER, The Line Of Best Fit, NME, CLASH, The Guardian, The Sunday Times and others.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes