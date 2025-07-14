Orville Peck’s 7th Annual Rodeo Returns to Pioneertown, CA This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country star Orville Peck, currently starring as the Emcee in Broadway's Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, will present his 7th Annual Rodeo on November 14-16 in Pioneertown, CA at Pappy & Harriet’s. After the Rodeo in Nashville last year, the event returns to Pioneertown, where it was held two years ago. Beyond curating the experience and its lineup, Peck will play a set each night of the event, notably headlining on Saturday, November 15.

For the Rodeo, Peck has assembled a cohort of like-minded creatives, mavericks, and artists across country, indie, alternative, soul, and rock. This year, Peck welcomes the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Joy Oladokun, Allison Russell, The Deslondes, Emily Rose and the Rounders, Palmyra, Valley James, and more. The weekend will also feature nightly after parties and drag performances curated by Meatball. As always, it promises to be an unforgettable experience, with complete immersion in Orville Peck's world.

Various VIP packages will be available and include perks such as Meet & Greet and Q&A with Peck, admission to the Drag Brunch, exclusive commemorative merchandise, priority entry into events, parking, on-site host and more. Diamond VIP packages will also include accommodations at the Pioneertown Motel. Fans can sign up HERE for the official presale for first access to 3-Day Tickets and VIP Packages on Tuesday July 15 at 10am PT. General on-sale commences Friday July 18 at 10am PT HERE.

FULL ARTIST LINEUP

Abbey Cone

Allison Russell

Angela Autumn

Chaparelle

The Deslondes

Emily Rose and the Rounders

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Jobi Riccio

Joy Oladokun

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Orville Peck

Palmyra

Uwade

Valley James

About Orville Peck

Peck and his signature mask have been redefining country music and introducing it to a new audience since the release of his 2018 debut album Pony. He followed that with Bronco in 2022 and last year’s duets album, Stampede. His boldly theatrical live performances have made him a sought-after collaborator, working with music vanguards such as Willie Nelson, Elton John, Shania Twain, Kylie Minogue, and Beck. Peck trained as an actor at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and appeared in an Olivier Award-nominated play on London’s West End. Cabaret marked his Broadway debut.