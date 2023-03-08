Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oracle Sisters Share New Single 'RBH'

Their new album is due April 7th.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Paris-based three piece Oracle Sisters share brand new single "RBH," the third track to be taken from their long awaited debut album Hydranism, due April 7th via US label 22TWENTY. The band will tour the album extensively later this Spring, kicking off with their first NYC show & an appearance at SXSW this month.

With a hazy, mirage like opening, "RBH" quickly descends into a raucous rock track; one of the year's catchiest guitar hooks propelled by a driving rhythm section and elevated by the band's now signature three-part harmonies.

On "RBH," Oracle Sisters look deep into the soul, but from two separate perspectives. Chief songwriters Chris Willat thinking about the type of character who would prop up the same bar every night stuck in the role they felt life required of them, Lewis Lazar thinking about the landscapes of dreams and the unconscious.

"The song came together very quickly during a jam in a rehearsal. The lyrics were put together around the table in Lewis' apartment. One of the verses was lifted almost word for word from Ulysses by James Joyce," add the band.

At the tail end of 2020, Oracle Sisters decamped to the island of Hydra, Greece to write and record their debut album, Hydranism. Recorded over the course of two months, the 11-track album reflects a world suspended in time between the future and the past, and embraces larger than life ballads, intimate folk songs and table thumping rousers spun with the silk of poetic reveries.

Having released 2 critically acclaimed EPs in Paris I & Paris II in 2020 and 2021 respectively, Hydranism has been years in the making. A truly ambitious debut, merging the band's influences of folk, rock, jazz and blues, Hydranism is set to be one of 2023's most anticipated albums.

"RBH" and "Hot Summer" follow on from the release of the band's sprawling epic of an album opener "Tramp Like You," which was praised by the likes of DORK, DIY, CLASH, The New Cue and more as well as earning widespread global radio airplay from the likes of BBC Radio 6 Music, Belgium's Radio 1, France's FIP and college radio across the USA. The band's music has been used in campaigns by the likes of Ralph Lauren, Michelob, Victoria's Secret, and Patagonia.

Oracle Sisters make music that is at once melodic, poetic, and visionary. Working with the lightning speed afforded by the simplicity of a piano and a guitar, they construct complexity through their lyrics which stem from observations of everyday life to the broader planes of symbolism. Their melodies, intertwined with harmony, always strive to uplift and surprise in the spirit of a great pop song coupled with the depth and feeling of a timeless folk song.

Born of an almost forgotten friendship stretching back to their childhood, Lewis Lazar and Christopher Willat stayed in touch after leaving their home in the flatlands of Belgium and scattered between New York and Edinburgh. It was in their early years of playing in rival and ultimately the same bands that their first connection as songwriters developed with Chris on drums and vocals, sometimes picking up the guitar with Lewis to pen an idea between their early shows.

Amidst the whirlwind of pursuing their respective careers as underground cabaret singers and promoters, studying mathematics and philosophy, painting on commission, and writing as solo artists, they found their songwriting connection unbreakable and hard to match.

When the opportunity was presented to them to move to Paris to help run a friend's newly opened Cabaret in 2017 called "Le Carrousel" (a stone's throw away from le Moulin Rouge), they jumped at the opportunity and spent their first year writing songs daily in and amidst a blooming scene of artists in Paris that included Papooz, Polo & Pan, Antonin, Kids Return, l'impératrice, M...and a healthy group of Tarot card readers, Astrologers and soothsayers.

In this atmosphere of songwriting and social serendipity they coined the band name "Oracle Sisters" and soon after met their first sister: Julia Johansen, a Finnish songwriter who had just arrived in Paris, guitar in hand, with a small part in a film and an even smaller suitcase after a few years traveling the world.

Although they first welcomed her to be in the band due to her talent in singing harmony and how her voice blended perfectly with theirs...her secret talent on the drums soon became apparent, and thus began the creative adventure and roll of dice that is the "Oracle Sisters."

Oracle Sisters Live Dates 2023

MARCH

13 Baby's All Right, NYC, US

14-18 SXSW, Austin, US

APRIL

18 Yes Basement, Manchester, UK

19 Nice n Sleazy, Glasgow, UK

20 Cumberland Arms, Newcastle, UK

21 OSLO, London, UK

23 Bitterzoet/Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

25 Cafe de la Danse, Paris, France

27 C/o Pop Festival, Cologne, Germany

28 Molotow Skybar, Hamburg, Germany

29 Badehaus, Berlin, Germany

MAY

2 Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

5 Ritz, Montreal, Canada

6 Garrison, Toronto, Canada

10 DC9, Washington DC, US

12 Schubas, Chicago, US

13 Turf Club, St. Paul, US

16 Sunset Tavern, Seattle, US

18 Popscene/Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, US

19 The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, US




