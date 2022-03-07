OneOf Unveils Exclusive GRAMMY Awards NFT Collection

OneOf, the green Web3 company built for music and sports, has unveiled the details of their exclusive NFT collection with The Recording Academy® in celebration of the GRAMMY Awards®. The collection officially launches today with a free NFT available to all fans and features a single "golden ticket" NFT for an all-inclusive travel stipend for two to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® April 3 in Las Vegas.

Over the next three weeks the collections will feature exciting digital works created by three superstar NFT artists from diverse backgrounds that highlight OneOf's mission to support women and POC in the Web3 space. The artists are: ThankYouX, the internationally celebrated artist who started on the streets of LA and has exhibited paintings and sculptures in museums around the world; Emonee LaRussa, a two-time Emmy-winning director and animator that has worked with Kanye West, Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion; and Andre Oshea, a 3D animator that has worked with Adult Swim, Snapchat, Tidal, and John Legend. Each artist will create a series of limited-edition collectible works inspired by the GRAMMY Awards. ThankYouX's collection includes 64 unique NFTs with his signature abstract paintings overlayed on the iconic GRAMMY Award, and his works range from still images to premium 3D animated loops. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Recording Academy's scholarship fund.

Each artist will have a week devoted to their drop and will include multiple tiers of rarity.

OneOf X GRAMMY Awards collection schedule:

March 7 - Free NFT

March 15 - The Emonee Collection by Emonee LaRussa

March 22 - The Andre Collection by Andre Oshea

March 29 - ThankYouX Collection

OneOf was designed specifically to create an environmentally sustainable, artist-and-fan-friendly experience. Built on the Tezos blockchain protocol, minting a NFT on OneOf's platform uses 2 million times less energy than other proof-of-work networks. Dedicated to charitable causes, OneOf offers artists using their platform the option to donate portions of their NFT proceeds to charities of their choice. OneOf also enables fans to pay with credit and debit cards as well as cryptocurrencies.

This partnership was first revealed last fall, and is an exclusive partnership to release NFTs that will commemorate the 64th, 65th and 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. This collaboration will also be featured in a spot that airs during the GRAMMY Awards telecast on April 3.

"We are thrilled for this partnership with OneOf and to be dropping these exclusive NFT collections leading up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards," said Adam Roth, SVP, Partnerships & Business Development of the Recording Academy. "To be on the forefront of technology while simultaneously serving the music community with a new and innovative platform is only the beginning of what NFTs are doing to change the musical landscape and to generate more income for music creators."

"OneOf is looking forward to celebrating the biggest night in music with the Recording Academy, bringing this new technology to artists and fans in an accessible and environmentally friendly way," says Adam Fell, OneOf co-founder and president of Quincy Jones Productions. "The art that ThankYouX, Emonee LaRussa and Andre Oshea have created is one of a kind and we are honored to be able to play a part in the opportunity for a fan to win a ticket to see the Awards in Vegas on April 3."

OneOf has recently announced major partnerships with Warner Music Group, the top-rated syndicated morning radio show "The Breakfast Club," a generative NFT collection from Cordae, and their launch into sports with the Sports Illustrated covers collection that celebrates superstar athletes including Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O'Neal and Jerry Rice. OneOf's recent Whitney Houston Collection made headlines when a never-before-heard Whitney Houston song made when she was 17 was sold at auction on OneOf for $1 million.