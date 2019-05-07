One Ok Rock Announce North American Tour Dates
Fueled By Ramen group ONE OK ROCK have unveiled a series of new North American headline tour dates, which will see the band returning to the U.S. and Mexico this July. The new west coast dates are set to begin July 17th at Portland, Oregon's Crystal Ballroom and continue through a July 27th performance in Guadalajara, Mexico (see itinerary below). Artist pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available today at 12:00 PM ET through Thursday, May 9th at 10:00 PM local time. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the public at 10:00 AM local time on Friday, May 10th. For tickets and more information on ONEK ROCK's "Eye Of The Storm World Tour," visit www.oneokrock.com/en/tour.
Earlier this year ONE OK ROCK released their widely acclaimed new album EYE OF THE STORM, which is available at all DSPs and www.oneokrock.com. The album is highlighted by lead singles "Stand Out Fit In," "Wasted Nights," and "Change." Comprised of vocalist Taka, guitarist Toru, drummer Tomoya, and bassist Ryota, ONE OK ROCK is among Japan's most popular and beloved rock outfits, with each of their last six releases debuting in the nation's Top 5, including the #1 blockbusters, 35xxxv, AMBITIONS, as well their brand-new LP EYE OF THE STORM.
The Rock Sound Awards 2018 winners for "Best Live Performance," ONE OK ROCK recently completed a run of arena shows in Asia supporting Ed Sheeran on his "Divide World Tour." Tomorrow, May 8th, ONE OK ROCK kick-off the European leg of their world tour at the United Kingdom's O2 Ritz Manchester. The tour will see ONE OK ROCK bringing their electric stage show to The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, and France (full itinerary below). For tickets and more information visit,www.oneokrock.com/en/tour.
ONE OK ROCK
ON TOUR 2019
5/8 - 5/26 "Eye Of The Storm" European Headline Tour
7/17 - 7/27 "Eye Of The Storm" North American Headline Tour
MAY
8 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz Manchester
10 - London, United Kingdom - The Roundhouse
12 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
13 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
14 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
15 - Warsaw, Poland - Hala Kolo
17 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
19 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
22 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
23 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
24 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-TRA
26 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
JULY
17 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
20 - Mountain View, CA - WARPED TOUR @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
21 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
25 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pabellon Cuervo
26 - Monterrey, Mexico - Riot 70
27 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage