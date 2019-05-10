Ona's FULL MOON, HEAVY LIGHT Out Today

Indie-rock band Ona's highly anticipated new album, Full Moon, Heavy Light, is out today. Their first release in partnership with Tyler Childers' label Hickman Holler Records, the album is now available to stream/purchase HERE.

Produced by Drew Vandenberg (Of Montreal, Deerhunter, Futurebirds), Full Moon, Heavy Light was recorded at Chase Park Transduction in Athens, GA and includes nine new songs co-written by the five band members: Brad Goodall (keys, background vocals), Bradley Jenkins(guitar, vocals), Zachary Johnston (bass), Max Nolte (drums, percussion) and Zack Owens(lead guitar, background vocals).

In celebration of the release, the band will continue their extensive headline tour this spring and summer with upcoming stops at Lexington's The Burl, Nashville's The Basement, Chicago's Sleeping Village, Brooklyn's Rough Trade, Washington, DC's Songbyrd and Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge among several others. See below for complete details.

The release of Full Moon, Heavy Light follows a series of breakout years for the 5-piece band, who take their name from the small town of Ona, WV-just outside their home base of Huntington, WV. Since the release of their debut album, American Fiction, in 2016, Ona has received widespread acclaim, including coverage at NPR Music's "Heavy Rotation," who called their song, "Ides Of July," "a debut single that knocks all else out of the water." Additionally, No Depression praised, "It's impossible to resist the deep, power-pop grooves on Ona's debut album." Since their formation, the band has built their following the old-fashioned way-through word of mouth and extensive touring. In addition to performing across the country with artists such as Childers, Blank Range and Blackfoot Gypsies, the band has also been featured on SiriusXM's "The Loft" as well as an episode of the esteemed NPR program, Mountain Stage.

FULL MOON, HEAVY LIGHT TRACK LIST:

1. Summer Candy

2. True Emotion

3. Allison In The Grass

4. Young Forever

5. Pennyroyal

6. Golden Highway Deserter

7. Ribbon At The Line

8. Quito

9. With You All Along

ONA CONFIRMED 2019 TOUR DATES

May 10-Lexington, KY-The Burl

May 11-Nashville, TN-The Basement

May 12-Columbus, OH-Ace of Cups

May 14-Davenport, IA-The Raccoon Motel

May 15-Madison, WI-High Noon Saloon

May 16-St. Paul, MN-Turf Club

May 17-Chicago, IL-Sleeping Village

May 18-Paducah, KY-Lower Town Arts & Music Festival

May 29-Brooklyn, NY-Rough Trade

May 31-Philadelphia, PA-MilkBoy

June 1-Washington, DC-Songbyrd

June 5-Richmond, VA-Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House

June 6-Charlotte, NC-Neighborhood Theatre

June 7-Atlanta, GA-The Earl

June 8-Johnson City, TN-Blue Plum Festival

June 12-St. Louis, MO-Duck Room

June 13-Little Rock, AR-Stickyz Chicken Shack

June 14-Austin, TX-Stubbs Jr.

June 15-Dallas, TX-Double Wide

June 18-Phoenix, AZ-The Rebel Lounge

June 20-Los Angeles, CA-Moroccan Lounge

June 21-San Francisco, CA-Hotel Utah

June 22-Sutter Creek, CA-Feist Wines

June 25-Portland, OR-Mississippi Studios

June 26-Seattle, WA-Sunset Tavern

June 29-Denver, CO-Globe Hall

August 10-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

www.thebandona.com





