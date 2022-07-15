Omar Apollo Shares New Single 'Archetype'

Following the release of his highly-anticipated debut album IVORY earlier this year and his widely successful Desvelado tour, Omar Apollo returns to share a brand new single in "Archetype."

The new track is a ballad that finds Omar sailing through a downtempo beat punctuated by loud-soft-loud dynamics in the production and his signature falsetto while he expresses the feelings of excitement and love in finding newfound commitment. Pre-save IVORY (Marfil) deluxe edition HERE.

Released to widespread acclaim, IVORY takes Omar's songwriting to the next level - crossing genre lines as well as language barriers as it showcases even greater musical diversity from the budding superstar.

The album features the Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo produced single "Tamagotchi" in addition to previously released singles "Killing Me," which debuted with a television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "Invincible" featuring Daniel Caesar, the Teo Halm-produced single "Bad Life" with Kali Uchis and "Go Away," produced by Omar himself alongside Carter Lang and Chromeo.

Listen to "Archetype" above and prepare for full deluxe album details, and stay tuned for more from Omar coming soon.

Watch the new music video here: