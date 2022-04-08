Omar Apollo Releases Debut Album 'Ivory'

Omar Apollo officially releases his highly-anticipated debut album IVORY, out now via Warner Records. IVORY takes his songwriting to the next level - crossing genre lines as well as language barriers as it showcases even greater musical diversity from the budding superstar.

The new album features the Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo produced single "Tamagotchi" for which a new music video landed today showing Omar and friends at a house party as he performs the track. It also features previously released singles "Killing Me," which debuted with a television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "Invincible" featuring Daniel Caesar, the Teo Halm-produced single "Bad Life" with Kali Uchis, and "Go Away," produced by Omar himself alongside Carter Lang and Chromeo.

In support of the new project, Omar's Desvelado Tour also kicked off this week, seeing multiple new and rescheduled stops along the route this spring, including two performances at Coachella and shows in Tijuana, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, New York City and Mexico City. The Desvelado Tour features support on various dates from Deb Never, Tora-I, and others and begins on April 5th in Portland before wrapping up in Europe with stops in Madrid, Barcelona, and London.

The tour marks an exciting return to the stage for the artist whom GQ called "one of the most electric live performers of his generation." With a number of shows already sold out, remaining tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Listen to IVORY above, see full album details and tour routing below, and stay tuned for more from Omar coming soon.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

* = w/ Deb Never

4/9 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre*

4/10 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre*

4/12 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

4/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre*

4/15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

4/20 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst*

4/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine*

4/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

5/1 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

5/3 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden*

5/5 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*

5/7 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

5/8 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic*

5/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*

5/11 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

5/12 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

5/14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

5/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

5/19 - Austin, TX @ Emo's*

5/20 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

5/21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

5/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*

5/24 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic*

5/26 - Miami, FL @ Space Park*

5/27 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues*

5/31 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB

6/14 - Madrid, ES @ BUT

6/15 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

6/16 - London, UK @ KOKO