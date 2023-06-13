Olivia Rodrigo to Release New 'Vampire' Single

"Vampire" will be released on June 30.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo will release her new single "Vampire" on June 30.

After previously teasing the new single, Rodrigo officially shared the news in a new Instagram post. The track is expected to be the lead single of her upcoming sophomore album. Pre-save the single here.

"my new song vampire is out june 30th! you can presave now. so excited for this," she shared.

Following the two year anniversary of her debut album "SOUR," Rodrigo has posted a countdown to June 30 on her website.

Prior to the website countdown clock, Rodrigo posted a photo on Instagram with a calendar in the background that has June 30th circled on it.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.



