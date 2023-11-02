Olivia Rodrigo to Release New Song For THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Soundtrack

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has written and recorded “Can’t Catch Me Now” as the official song of the highly anticipated THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES. Lionsgate took over a billboard in Times Square and streamed the announcement during a special broadcast live on TikTok and gave viewers a sixty second preview of the song.

﻿Joining fans in attendance at Times Square were the film’s stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Josh Andrés Rivera, watching as the spectacle kicked off with a new film clip, followed by a live, 50-plus-member choir singing “The Hanging Tree.”

Experience the story of THE HUNGER GAMES — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates.

With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

