Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The 2023 MTV VMAs will air Tuesday, September 12 at 8:00 pm ET on MTV.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo is confirmed to perform at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards.

The performance will happen just days after Rodrigo's new album, "GUTS," is released tomorrow, September 8. Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl and pre-save it on streaming platforms here.

The 2023 MTV VMAs will air Tuesday, September 12 at 8:00 pm ET on MTV. It will feature performances from Shakira, Demi Lovato, Kelsea Ballerini, Anitta, Lil Wayne, and more.

Earlier this summer, Rodrigo released "vampire," the lead single from her sophomore album. The track was followed by "bad idea right?," which was released in August.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform at the 2021 VMAs here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Leading Female Composer Joan Tower Releases New Concertos Album Photo
Leading Female Composer Joan Tower Releases New Concertos Album

Joining conductor Gil Rose and his intrepid ensemble the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP) are three virtuosos: pianist Marc-André Hamelin in Piano Concerto (Homage to Beethoven) (1986), bassoonist Adrian Morejon in Red Maple (2013) (co-commissioned by BMOP), and flutist Carol Wincenc in Rising (2010) and Flute Concerto (1989).

2
TANSU Releases New Single Downtown Photo
TANSU Releases New Single 'Downtown'

The New York City-based artist has been in the studio with Rublin and the song is the first she is sharing from that collaboration. With deep hip-hop influenced drums beats and silky synths, and looking to The Weeknd, SZA, and Beyoncé for inspiration, “DOWNTOWN” is also the debut of a new direction for TANSU.

3
Laibach Share New Track The Engine Of Survival Photo
Laibach Share New Track 'The Engine Of Survival'

“The Engine of Survival”, originally written by Laibach collaborator and backing vocalist Donna Marina Mårtensson, was rearranged by Laibach who titled it “The Engine of Survival”, referring to the lyric (“Love is the only Engine of Survival”) in Leonard Cohen’s famous track, “The Future”, which was recently reinterpreted by the band.

4
Vixen77 Share Blistering Single Fast Lane Photo
Vixen77 Share Blistering Single 'Fast Lane'

Philly-based punk rockers Vixen77 have shared the new single “Fast Lane” (Metallica, Anthrax, Meat Puppets, Dirty Honey, Plush, etc.). A rollicking slice of classic punky rock and roll a la X or The New York Dolls, the track features driving guitars, a punishing drum beat, and gnarly, snarling vocals from frontwoman Samantha Joan.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Jordi Returns With New Single 'Just A Friend'Jordi Returns With New Single 'Just A Friend'
Abby Lee Miller, Danielle Staub & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS Series; Watch them Join OMAROSA, Tiffany Pollard & More in New TrailerAbby Lee Miller, Danielle Staub & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS Series; Watch them Join OMAROSA, Tiffany Pollard & More in New Trailer
Luke Combs Nominated for Four Awards at 57th Annual CMA AwardsLuke Combs Nominated for Four Awards at 57th Annual CMA Awards
Video: Zae France Drops New Music Video 'Whoa' From Latest EP 'Rhythm N Backwoods SZN II'Video: Zae France Drops New Music Video 'Whoa' From Latest EP 'Rhythm N Backwoods SZN II'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
& JULIET