Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo is confirmed to perform at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards.

The performance will happen just days after Rodrigo's new album, "GUTS," is released tomorrow, September 8. Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl and pre-save it on streaming platforms here.

The 2023 MTV VMAs will air Tuesday, September 12 at 8:00 pm ET on MTV. It will feature performances from Shakira, Demi Lovato, Kelsea Ballerini, Anitta, Lil Wayne, and more.

Earlier this summer, Rodrigo released "vampire," the lead single from her sophomore album. The track was followed by "bad idea right?," which was released in August.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform at the 2021 VMAs here: