Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Releases New Song 'Phoenix'

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi is about to fulfill a promise to her famous mother by releasing her first solo recording since her mom’s passing, on what would have been the icon’s 76th birthday. “Phoenix” was co-written by Lattanzi, GRAMMY®-winner Dave Audé, and Jonathan Thulin, produced by Audé, and has premired on all streaming platforms on Green Hill Productions (part of Sun Label Group).

Lattanzi first played a demo recording of “Phoenix” for Olivia during the pandemic in 2021. Upon hearing it, the four-time GRAMMY®-winner told her daughter to “please finish this; it’s the most beautiful song you’ve ever written.” After Olivia’s health took a turn, Chloe put her music aside and moved to her mother’s ranch to help care for her during her cancer journey.

Olivia’s greatest wish was for Chloe’s talent and heart to reach the world and for her to be 100% herself, whatever road that may be. Chloe recalls something Olivia use to say to her: “Put your oxygen mask on first my darling and when you know how magical you are, your impact on the world will be 1000 times more powerful.”

“My mother was such an inspiration to me and would always tell me to ‘fly and to know my worth’ and to ‘promise to be honest and happy in your life,’” says Chloe. “This song is so special to me on many levels. My momma believed in me, loved the song, and I hope that when people listen to it, they will feel uplifted and fly – like a phoenix.”

“My mission is to connect and be of service through song - it is a reminder that you are one of a kind, and the light that lies within you is more powerful than you know,” adds Chloe. “You can heal your life and discover a power inside of you beyond what you can imagine. We are magic!”

Lattanzi is no stranger to songwriting and the recording studio. In 2015, she and Newton-John became the first mother/daughter duo to reach #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart with “You Have to Believe,” a dance reinterpretation of Olivia’s #1 hit “Magic” from the film Xanadu. That track was the first collaboration produced by Audé, who, along with Lattanzi and Vassy wrote new verses for the classic tune.

“Chloe is not only an incredibly talented vocalist but also a very gifted songwriter with a perspective that only someone with her incredible life experiences can share,” says co-writer and producer Dave Audé. “I am so excited for the world to finally hear some of the magic that Chloe and I crafted in the studio with ‘Phoenix’ - the first of many songs we have collaborated on.”

In addition to “You Have to Believe,” Chloe and Olivia topped the iTunes Music Video Chart in 2020 with their second duet, “Window in the Wall,” an anthem aimed to unify and heal during the unprecedented times of the pandemic.

But music isn’t Chloe’s only passion – keeping Olivia’s legacy alive is a priority. Just over two years after Olivia’s passing on August 8, 2022, Chloe will fulfill another promise she made to her mother when she returns to Australia to lead ‘Olivia’s Walk for Wellness,’ the annual event held to raise much-needed funds for the Wellness Programs at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

The 11th annual event will take place on October 6, 2024, in Alexandra Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, and the theme this year is “Let’s Get Physical.” Walkers are encouraged to don their best 80s gear and help support those with cancer to access wellness services and honor Dame Olivia Newton-John. People can also join and support the event virtually from anywhere worldwide by registering online or donating to Chloe’s personal walk page.

“The Walk for Wellness was one of my momma’s favorite events and this year I will return to lead the walk with family and friends to keep her legacy alive,” says Chloe. “I hope to see everyone there – and bring your puppies too!”

The annual ‘Olivia’s Walk for Wellness’ supports cancer patients' access to free, evidence-based wellness therapies at the ONJ Centre to support their cancer treatment. These programs include exercise, massage, acupuncture, music and art therapy, and more, and they have been proven to alleviate the side effects of cancer treatment, such as pain, nausea, and fatigue.

Photo credit: Robert Lynden

