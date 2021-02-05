Oliver Tree Returns With New Track 'Out Of Ordinary'

The one and only Oliver Tree returns today with his first new music of 2021 - "Out of Ordinary" is available now HERE. The track will be featured on the forthcoming Deluxe Edition of his chart-topping 2020 debut album; Ugly is Beautiful: Shorter, Thicker & Uglier is due to arrive this spring.

Ugly is Beautiful arrived last July and immediately rocketed to #1 on Billboard's "Top Rock Albums" and "Top Alternative Albums" charts while also debuting among the top 15 on the overall SoundScan/Billboard 200. Now boasting more than 800 million worldwide streams, the album features an array of iconoclastic hit singles including the RIAA platinum certified "Alien Boy" and RIAA gold certified "Hurt," both of which are joined by wildly inventive companion videos streaming now at Oliver Tree's hugely popular official YouTube channel. Other highlights include "Cash Machine," "I'm Gone," "Bury Me Alive," and "Let Me Down," to name but a few. In addition, Oliver later partnered up with 90s punk-pop heroes blink-182 for an exclusive rework of "Let Me Down," which debuted at #24 on Billboard's "Hot Alternative Songs" chart.

Last fall saw Oliver making his debut appearance on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with a truly memorable live performance of his unreleased track, "Life Goes On," featuring cameos by mysterious producer Little Ricky ZR3 and Oliver's Guinness World Record-breaking 20-foot-tall kick-scooter, among others. A "raw, uncensored version" of the performance - described by Oliver as "TOO CONTROVERSIAL FOR TV" - is streaming now at HERE.

Ugly is Beautiful saw Oliver Tree taking his millions of followers on an unpredictable roller coaster ride through a cracked world full of comic disaster, all magnificently distilled into 14 otherworldly, utterly original songs. Along with its world-conquering popular success, the album was met by overwhelming critical acclaim from the likes of NME, which hailed Oliver for "Injecting humour into everything he does while offering a surrealist escape from the mundane everyday." "A rapturous vision that is solely his," declared Ones To Watch. "Tree makes his way through a range of genres, from alternative, hip-hop, pop punk, to electronic with a sense of reckless abandon that is nothing if not infectious... a breath of air in a music industry that seems to trade in genuine talent for novel, marketable risk or vice versa."

With over 1.2 billion global streams to date and over 325 million video views on YouTube alone, Oliver Tree is undeniably among the most popular - and most provocative - artists of the Gen-Z era. Along with his own solo efforts and constantly creative media appearances, Oliver has joined forces with a number of diverse collaborators in recent months, spanning the aforementioned blink-182 and Little Ricky ZR3 to Lil Yachty, Dillon Francis, grandson, and his longtime friend and musical partner Whethan, uniting with the latter for the spectacular single, "Freefall."