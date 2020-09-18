Old Dominion Release Amazon Original Cover of Bill Withers' 'Lean On Me'

The fresh take is now available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Today, Old Dominion have released an Amazon Original cover of "Lean On Me." Originally written and recorded by legendary singer/songwriter Bill Withers, Old Dominion's fresh take on "Lean On Me" is now available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

"We chose 'Lean On Me' because it's a song that's really timely right now," says guitarist Brad Tursi. "Everyone's just a little on edge and we need to lean on each other in these times. We switched it up and made the chords just a little bit more angsty and put our own spin on it so we hope you all like it."

Old Dominion has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands out of Nashville, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Their lyrical wit and hook heavy songwriting has certainly proved a winning method: since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight #1 singles at country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications and headline arenas and amphitheaters around the globe.

At the ACM Awards on Wednesday evening, Old Dominion took home awards for "Group of the Year" for the third year in a row as well as song "Song of the Year" for their hit "One Man Band." The group earned a total of 5 nominations including "Video of the Year" and "Single of the Year" for their hit "One Man Band," as both the artist and as producers alongside longtime collaborator Shane McAnally. Collectively, the band led nominations for the show, with 8 total. In addition, the group also secured a 2020 CMA Award nomination for, "Album Of The Year" for their self-titled third studio album, which was released in the fall of 2019. In addition to Album of The Year, the band received their 5th CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" nomination, which they have won the past two years.

The reigning CMA and ACM "Group of the Year" winner have also been notably named ACM "New Group of the Year," ACCA "Breakthrough Group of the Year," AIMP "Songwriter Artist of the Year" and Music Row "Breakthrough Artist of the Year" and in 2017, front man Matthew Ramsey was ASCAP's "Artist of the Year." The band has also received nominations for CMT Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Awards, and iHeart Radio Awards. Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers. Their melodic stunning self-titled third LP was released on October 25, 2019.

Amazon Music listeners can find the track on the playlist "Fresh Country," the best place to find the freshest tracks in country music. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Old Dominion" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to Old Dominion, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Listen to the cover here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles