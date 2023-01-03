Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Old Dominion Announces New Single 'Memory Lane'

Old Dominion Announces New Single 'Memory Lane'

“Memory Lane,” will be out on January 5 via Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Current ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, announced their brand-new single, "Memory Lane," will be out on January 5 via Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville. The song will make its radio world premiere on the same day. Pre-save the track HERE.

"Sometimes, when I'm feeling overwhelmed, or missing someone, or maybe just feel a little nostalgic, there are places in my mind I can go that are full of memories of simpler times. It's a location, or a person, or a feeling that will always live in my memories and I can close my eyes and transport myself there anytime I want and experience it all again," said Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey. "I think we all have that time in our life that will remain forever perfect in our hearts. Sometimes we wish we could just stay there and never leave."

"Memory Lane," written by Old Dominion's Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi alongside GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon, gained massive traction when the band first previewed the tune on TikTok. They gave loyal fans the details when they announced the song first on their socials on New Year's Eve. Reminiscing on relationships past, "Memory Lane" highlights the unforgettable parts of a lost love.

"Memory Lane" marks the band's first piece of new music since the release of "Beer With My Friends" with Kenny Chesney this summer and comes ahead of the multi-Platinum selling, chart-topping band's highly anticipated No Bad Vibes Tour kicking off later this month in Evansville, Indiana. Check out the full tour routing for the No Bad Vibes Tour below.

Tour Dates

1/19 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

1/20 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

1/21 - Moline, IL - - - Vibrant Arena at The Mark

1/27 - Ottawa, ON - - Canadian Tire Center

1/28 - Toronto, ON - - Scotiabank Arena

1/30 - London, ON - - Budweiser Gardens

2/9 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

2/10 - Rockford, IL - - BMO Harris Bank Center

2/11 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

2/16 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena

2/17 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

2/18 - Duluth, MN - - Amsoil Arena

2/23 - Idaho Falls, ID - Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

2/24 - Boise, ID - - - - ExtraMile Arena

2/25 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center

2/28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

3/2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

3/3 - Calgary, AB - - Saddledome

3/9 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

3/10 - Regina, SK - - Brandt Centre

3/11 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

3/31 - Key West, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater

4/1 - Key West, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater

4/13 - Reading, PA - - Santander Arena

4/14 - Albany, NY - - - MVP Arena

4/15 - Bangor, ME - - Cross Insurance Center

5/4 - Savannah, GA - EnMarket Arena

5/5 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheater

5/27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/30 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

About Old Dominion

Old Dominion emerged as one of Nashville's most successful post-modern country bands, fusing clever lyrics with an infectious sound. Their lyrical wit and hook heavy songwriting is a winning proposition. Since breaking in 2014, the band has achieved eight No. 1 singles at country radio, over one billion on-demand streams, multiple Platinum and Gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe.

The band won their 5th consecutive "Vocal Group of the Year" award at the 2022 CMA Awards and took home their 5th consecutive "Group of the Year" win at the 2022 ACM Awards. The band also earned a nomination for "Album of the Year" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Most recently, Old Dominion received a nomination for "Favorite Country Duo or Group" at the 2022 American Music Awards.



Miley Cyrus Announces New Single Flowers Photo
Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Flowers'
Multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley Cyrus announced from her NBC live special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”, that her new single “Flowers” will be available globally next week. In true superstar fashion, Miley blessed fans’ final hours of 2022 with special clips of “Flowers.” Watch the sneak peek videos now!
Ava Max Shares Previews of Get Outta My Heart From New Album Photo
Ava Max Shares Previews of 'Get Outta My Heart' From New Album
Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release Lets Get Drunk Photo
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
Paris Hilton Releases Stars Are Blind (Paris Version) Photo
Paris Hilton Releases 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)'
Paris Hilton has released an updated version of her hit single 'Stars Are Blind.' Hilton also teased that she would release new music in 2023. The reality TV star launched her music career in 2006 with the release of her full-length album 'Paris,' featuring the lead single 'Stars Are Blind.'

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More
January 1, 2023

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, plus some exciting new cast recordings that will start your new year off right!
Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO MaxBroadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
December 31, 2022

HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!
December 31, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Dolly Parton, Renée Fleming, Chris Jackson, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Mandy Gonzales, Jenifer Lewis, Jean Smart, Halle Bailey, and more!
Ava Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' AlbumAva Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Album
December 30, 2022

Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
December 30, 2022

'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
share