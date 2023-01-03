Old Dominion Announces New Single 'Memory Lane'

Current ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, announced their brand-new single, "Memory Lane," will be out on January 5 via Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville. The song will make its radio world premiere on the same day. Pre-save the track HERE.

"Sometimes, when I'm feeling overwhelmed, or missing someone, or maybe just feel a little nostalgic, there are places in my mind I can go that are full of memories of simpler times. It's a location, or a person, or a feeling that will always live in my memories and I can close my eyes and transport myself there anytime I want and experience it all again," said Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey. "I think we all have that time in our life that will remain forever perfect in our hearts. Sometimes we wish we could just stay there and never leave."

"Memory Lane," written by Old Dominion's Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi alongside GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon, gained massive traction when the band first previewed the tune on TikTok. They gave loyal fans the details when they announced the song first on their socials on New Year's Eve. Reminiscing on relationships past, "Memory Lane" highlights the unforgettable parts of a lost love.

"Memory Lane" marks the band's first piece of new music since the release of "Beer With My Friends" with Kenny Chesney this summer and comes ahead of the multi-Platinum selling, chart-topping band's highly anticipated No Bad Vibes Tour kicking off later this month in Evansville, Indiana. Check out the full tour routing for the No Bad Vibes Tour below.

Tour Dates

1/19 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

1/20 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

1/21 - Moline, IL - - - Vibrant Arena at The Mark

1/27 - Ottawa, ON - - Canadian Tire Center

1/28 - Toronto, ON - - Scotiabank Arena

1/30 - London, ON - - Budweiser Gardens

2/9 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

2/10 - Rockford, IL - - BMO Harris Bank Center

2/11 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

2/16 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena

2/17 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

2/18 - Duluth, MN - - Amsoil Arena

2/23 - Idaho Falls, ID - Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

2/24 - Boise, ID - - - - ExtraMile Arena

2/25 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center

2/28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

3/2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

3/3 - Calgary, AB - - Saddledome

3/9 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

3/10 - Regina, SK - - Brandt Centre

3/11 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

3/31 - Key West, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater

4/1 - Key West, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater

4/13 - Reading, PA - - Santander Arena

4/14 - Albany, NY - - - MVP Arena

4/15 - Bangor, ME - - Cross Insurance Center

5/4 - Savannah, GA - EnMarket Arena

5/5 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheater

5/27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/30 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

About Old Dominion

Old Dominion emerged as one of Nashville's most successful post-modern country bands, fusing clever lyrics with an infectious sound. Their lyrical wit and hook heavy songwriting is a winning proposition. Since breaking in 2014, the band has achieved eight No. 1 singles at country radio, over one billion on-demand streams, multiple Platinum and Gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe.

The band won their 5th consecutive "Vocal Group of the Year" award at the 2022 CMA Awards and took home their 5th consecutive "Group of the Year" win at the 2022 ACM Awards. The band also earned a nomination for "Album of the Year" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Most recently, Old Dominion received a nomination for "Favorite Country Duo or Group" at the 2022 American Music Awards.