Old Crow Medicine Show Shares Festive New Holiday Single 'Trim This Tree'

GRAMMY Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show has unwrapped "Trim This Tree," a cheerful holiday original that invites listeners to celebrate Christmas with them Nashville-style.

In the spirit of giving this season, the band will be fundraising and making a donation to Room In The Inn, a local shelter offering safety and resources for the unhoused and those battling addiction. Fans can now add "Trim This Tree" to their holiday playlist here and should stay tuned for its official music video on November 21.

"'Trim This Tree' is our Christmas card to Nashville, the city we love and call home," says frontman Ketch Secor. "It's got all the trimmings of a Music City holiday, from the Goo Goo Clusters to the light-up plastic nativity scene. We were happy to be joined on this by special guests The Purple Martin Choir featuring students from the school I started, the Episcopal School of Nashville, as well as Nashville penny whistle master Jim Hoke. December has always been an important time for the Old Crow Medicine Show in Music City. Our Rockin' New Year's Eve show at the Ryman Auditorium is now in its 15th year. We've seen quite a few changes in our hometown since we first opened up our case to play for the hat on Lower Broad, but one thing in Nashville that hasn't changed at all is homelessness. Christmas is the season for giving and Old Crow is proud to be fundraising and raising awareness for Room In The Inn, Nashville's sanctuary for the unhoused and safe haven for those struggling with addiction. Let's make the holidays a little bit brighter with this fun, spirited tune and Happy Holidays Y'all, from Nashville to you."

Continuing the holiday festivities this season, Old Crow Medicine Show will be playing some tunes on CMT Campfire Sessions Christmas Edition, airing December 21 at 9pm CT / 10pm ET on CMT.

Additionally, the band will be performing on the upcoming Nashville Holiday Music Special, which will premiere December 3 at 9am CT / 10am ET on WKRN News 2, Nashville's ABC affiliate, and will air nationwide throughout the season by Timeless Syndication. Joining acts including Pistol Annies, J.D. McPherson and Lucie Silvas, the program will benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt while sharing inspiring stories of hope from within the hospital.

Recently, Old Crow released the official video for their song "Big Orange T," an ode to their beloved Tennessee Volunteers football team that was co-written with Molly Tuttle.

This spring, Old Crow Medicine Show released their critically acclaimed seventh studio album Paint This Town, which hit #1 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart, earning the band's 10th career #1. The album also debuted at the top of Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart, passing Steep Canyon Rangers for the most #1s in the chart's history.

Paint This Town has garnered widespread praise from press including Associated Press, Consequence, SPIN, Rolling Stone, Bandcamp, Garden & Gun and NPR Music who raved, "If this is any indication of what Old Crow Medicine Show still has in store so many recordings in its career, we should count ourselves lucky."

Capping off a triumphant year, the band will return to the famed Ryman Auditorium for their 15th annual New Year's Eve performances on December 30 followed by a sold-out show on December 31. A full list of tour dates can be found below and tickets are on sale now.

Listen to the new single here:

Old Crow Medicine Show Tour Dates

December 8 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

December 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre +

December 30 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +

December 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium + (SOLD OUT)

January 6 - Philadelphia, MS @ Ellis Theater

January 7 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

March 10 - Glasgow, UK @ C2C - Country To Country

March 11 - Dublin, Ireland @ C2C - Country To Country

March 12 - London, UK @ C2C - Country To Country

+ with Molly Tuttle

# with JD Clayton