Old Crow Medicine Show Announces 'Live At Third Man' LP

Old Crow Medicine Show has announced a live LP, recorded direct-to-acetate at Third Man Records Nashville's Blue Room venue on April 22, 2022 during the band's sold-out release show for their new album Paint This Town. The physical-only release will be available in stores on June 2, 2023. Pre-orders are available now.

Entering their 25th year, the GRAMMY Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show merges profound introspection with the rapturous string band revival sound that has made them one of the most influential and respected groups today. Their critically acclaimed seventh studio album Paint This Town released last year, hitting #1 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart and debuting at the top of Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart.

The band appeared on NPR's World Cafe and CBS Saturday Morning, and garnered widespread praise from press including Associated Press, Consequence, SPIN, Rolling Stone and NPR Music who raved, "If this is any indication of what Old Crow Medicine Show still has in store so many recordings in its career, we should count ourselves lucky."

Third Man Records' live direct-to-acetate recordings take place in the Blue Room in Nashville, TN and are cut exclusively on a 1955 Scully lathe that originally came from King Records in Cincinnati. Recorded live in one shot, with no overdubs, no redo's, no starting-and-stopping, the process is truly of another time, rendered obsolete by the late 1950's and only available nowadays in TMR's locations in Detroit and Nashville.

OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW LIVE 2023

5/12/23 - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Tuscaloosa, AL*

5/13/23 - The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, AL*

5/19/23 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL*

5/20/23 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA*

5/26/23 - Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort - Hot Springs, AR

6/3/23 - History Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary - Petros, TN

6/9/23 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH*

6/10/23 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Pittsburgh, PA*

6/16/23 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO*

6/17/23 - Ruoff Music Center - Indianapolis, IN*

6/18/23 - New England Free Jacks - Quincy, MA

6/21 - 6/24/23 - ROMP Fest - Owensboro, KY

6/23 - 6/25/23 - Red Wing Roots Festival - Mount Solon, VA

7/6/23 - Britt Music & Arts Festival - Jacksonville, OR

7/7/23 - RV Inn Style Amphitheatre - Portland, OR*

7/8/23 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA*

7/9/23 - Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox - Spokane, WA

7/11/23 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT

7/12/23 - The ELM - Bozeman, MT

7/13/23 - Deer Valley Summer Concert Series - Park City, UT

7/14/23 - Ford Idaho Center - Nampa, ID*

7/15/23 - The Gardens on Spring Creek - Fort Collins, CO

7/16/23 - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater - Vail, CO

7/17/23 - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park - Grand Junction, CO

7/19/23 - Fox Tucson Theatre - Tucson, AZ

7/20/23 - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA

7/21/23 - FivePoint Amphitheater - Irvine, CA*

7/22/23 - Chandler Center for the Arts - Chandler, AZ

7/23/23 - Pepsi Amphitheater - Flagstaff, AZ

8/5/23 - Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds - Anchorage, AK

8/23/23 - Tree House Brewing Company-Deerfield - Deerfield, MA

8/24/23 - Concerts on the Green - Shelburne, VT

8/25/23 - Maine Savings Amphitheater - Bangor, ME*

8/26/23 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH*

8/27/23 - Point of the Bluff Vineyards - Hammondsport, NY

9/9/23 - Blue Gate PAC - Shipshewana, IN

9/22/23 - XPoNential Music Festival - Camden, NJ

10/6 - 10/8/23 - Monterey County Fair & Event Center - Monterey, CA

12/30/23 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

12/31/23 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

*Supporting Hank Williams Jr.