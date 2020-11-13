Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Old Cross Releases Debut Full-Length DAGGERS

Article Pixel

Old Cross has one self-titled EP that came out on No Pants Records in December of 2018.

Nov. 13, 2020  
Old Cross Releases Debut Full-Length DAGGERS

Old Cross is a three-piece melodic punk band from Portland, Oregon. Drawing influences ranging from the 90's/00's CA punk scene with fast single kick punk beats and anthem choruses to dark, progressive riffs with a modern spin. Prior to COVID, Old Cross toured about three to four times a year and they plan to resume when the world returns to some sort of normalcy.

Old Cross has one self-titled EP that came out on No Pants Records in December of 2018 and their debut full length "Daggers" is out today on Zomie! Media Records.

Stream/Buy 'Daggers' here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/oldcross1/daggers-2.

"Gates" music video:


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Lillias White Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Next on Stage Season 2 Finale - Winners Announced Tonight at 8pm!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Sierra Boggess' Birdland Concert!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Aisha de Haas' Birdland Concert!