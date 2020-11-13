Old Cross Releases Debut Full-Length DAGGERS
Old Cross is a three-piece melodic punk band from Portland, Oregon. Drawing influences ranging from the 90's/00's CA punk scene with fast single kick punk beats and anthem choruses to dark, progressive riffs with a modern spin. Prior to COVID, Old Cross toured about three to four times a year and they plan to resume when the world returns to some sort of normalcy.
Old Cross has one self-titled EP that came out on No Pants Records in December of 2018 and their debut full length "Daggers" is out today on Zomie! Media Records.
Stream/Buy 'Daggers' here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/oldcross1/daggers-2.
"Gates" music video:
