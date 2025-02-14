Offset Drops Ice Cold Valentine's Single 'Ten'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Offset rings in Valentine’s Day with “TEN,” an ice cold take on love out now via Motown Records. Full of quotable bars and high-class flexes, the new cut serves up the rapper’s trademark flow over production by London Jae.

Offset articulates some choice words and stern warnings from inside the pocket of a sweltering beat — a mix of booming trap and UK dancehall that inspires a sing-along for anyone who’s single at the moment: “I don’t need you, I got money / I don’t miss you, I got money / Love you, but not like money.”

“TEN” follows a pair of end-of-year gifts: Offset’s surprise Juice WRLD collab “Celebration” — from the legend’s final posthumous album The Party Never Ends — and his hypnotic solo single “Swing My Way,” which inspired The Source to attest that “Offset’s confidence radiates.” Billboard noted that “Offset is closing out 2024 on a high note.” The song came with a stunning music video directed by Kid Art co-starring supermodel Anok Yai. Watch HERE and read more about the visuals at PAPER Magazine.

Before all that, Offset tapped Gunna for his jittery June 2024 single “Style Rare” — watch the music video co-directed by Offset himself HERE —Hypebeast to praised the “rock solid duo,” and Rolling Stone wrote that “flexing comes easy for Offset and Gunna.” The summer single was in fact the style-minded rap titans’ second major collaboration of the year, following Gunna’s rapidly rising “prada dem” featuring Offset — watch HERE.

Earlier in 2024, Offset packed venues coast-to-coast on the SET IT OFF Tour, building on the success of his 2023 album, SET IT OFF, which launched within the top 5 of the Billboard 200, bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and has tallied hundreds of millions of streams. With highlights like “BLAME IT ON SET,” not to mention features from the likes of Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe, the album earned widespread acclaim. Beyond plugs and features from Associated Press, GQ, and more, Variety noted, “SET IT OFF shows major artistic growth for the Atlanta rapper and sets a new course for him as a solo artist.” In other words, Offset’s doing just fine on his own.

ABOUT OFFSET

Praised for his blistering flows, pummeling anthems, and theatrical showmanship, Offset is one of the most influential GRAMMY-nominated rap icons from the South. He reaffirms that status with SET IT OFF, a sophomore solo album that's dynamic yet deeply personal. Checking in at 21 songs, it's Offset in all his thematic and stylistic multitudes. For the critically acclaimed smooth Don Tolliver assisted “WORTH IT” which the duo performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Offset flexes his diversity as an artist willing to experiment. But beneath the dripped-out machismo, there's an evolving father of five learning to reckon with the man he's becoming. Oscillating between invincibility and vulnerability, SET IT OFF is just the latest step in a musical and personal evolution that creates both artistic gems and personal catharsis.

As part of the supergroup Migos, Offset became a force in pop culture, with songs like "Bad and Boujee" and albums like Culture cementing him as a legend in the making. As he helped re-popularize the triplet rhythm and collected over 40 platinum plaques as part of the trio, Offset later cultivated a reputation as a legend in his own right. He had standout guest verses on Kodak Black's "Zeze" and Tyga's "Taste" which is Diamond certified. In 2019, he reinforced his solo career with Father of Four, which included the 3x platinum hit record “Clout.” Now, Offset is racing from the man he was to the man he’s supposed to be — resolute, reflective, and relentlessly energetic. His influence transcends music into fashion from gracing runways and designing his own merch and videos, to appearing in shows like NCIS Los Angeles and Baby Shark. To date Offset has amassed over 2 billion streams as a solo artist in the U.S. alone.

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey

