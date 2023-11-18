Off Lights Announces New EP 'Back To Life'

Off Lights have announced their debut EP Back To Life, due for release on December 1. Produced by Dino Medanhodzic (Normandie, Imminence, Smash into Pieces) at Studio Radionika in Stockholm, Back To Life introduces listeners to the band's soaring, anthemic hooks and lyrical prowess through six powerful tracks – including previously released tracks “Man Or Machine,” “Back To Life” and “Into The Night” featuring Chris Adam of Smash Into Pieces.

Back To Life is available to pre-save now at https://ffm.to/offlightsbacktolifeep

On Back To Life, the band embarks on a sonic voyage that navigates a rich tapestry of emotions and themes close to their hearts. From the dark and mystical depths of "Into the Night" to the epic and hopeful soundscape of "Man Or Machine," from the heartfelt introspection of "Back To Life" to the conciliatory positivity of "Home," Off Lights doesn't merely dabble in moods; they embrace them all with sincerity.

Back To Life Tracklist:

1. Into The Night

2. Man Or Machine

3. Wide Awake

4. Home

5. Back To Life

6. Plusminus

Off Lights is a new rock outfit from Berlin combining anthemic soundscapes with instantly infectious and catchy melodies. The act consists of experienced songwriters who came together in in the midst of a pandemic to create a project with its feet solidly planted on the ground, but with a sound undoubtly international.

Off Lights is made up of Julian Ticona Cuba (vocals), Thorsten Schäfer (guitars), and Sascha Dürr (drums).

The debut EP from Off Lights, Back To Life, is set for release on December 1 and is available to pre-save now at https://ffm.to/offlightsbacktolifeep

Follow Off Lights:

https://www.instagram.com/offlightsmusic/

https://www.facebook.com/offlightsofficial/

https://www.youtube.com/@offlights2029

https://www.tiktok.com/@offlightsofficial﻿

https://open.spotify.com/artist/486c1jVbf27GPO8FeXZODk?si=jg6LGO8zQ9WvLduw9GRw7Q&nd=1