Off Lights Announces New EP 'Back To Life'

Back To Life releases on December 1st.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 3 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Off Lights Announces New EP 'Back To Life'

Off Lights have announced their debut EP Back To Life, due for release on December 1. Produced by Dino Medanhodzic (Normandie, Imminence, Smash into Pieces) at Studio Radionika in Stockholm, Back To Life introduces listeners to the band's soaring, anthemic hooks and lyrical prowess through six powerful tracks – including previously released tracks “Man Or Machine,” “Back To Life” and “Into The Night” featuring Chris Adam of Smash Into Pieces.

Back To Life is available to pre-save now at https://ffm.to/offlightsbacktolifeep

On Back To Life, the band embarks on a sonic voyage that navigates a rich tapestry of emotions and themes close to their hearts. From the dark and mystical depths of "Into the Night" to the epic and hopeful soundscape of "Man Or Machine," from the heartfelt introspection of "Back To Life" to the conciliatory positivity of "Home," Off Lights doesn't merely dabble in moods; they embrace them all with sincerity.

 

Back To Life Tracklist:

1. Into The Night

2. Man Or Machine

3. Wide Awake

4. Home

5. Back To Life

6. Plusminus

 

Off Lights is a new rock outfit from Berlin combining anthemic soundscapes with instantly infectious and catchy melodies. The act consists of experienced songwriters who came together in in the midst of a pandemic to create a project with its feet solidly planted on the ground, but with a sound undoubtly international.

 

Off Lights is made up of Julian Ticona Cuba (vocals), Thorsten Schäfer (guitars), and Sascha Dürr (drums).

 

The debut EP from Off Lights, Back To Life, is set for release on December 1 and is available to pre-save now at https://ffm.to/offlightsbacktolifeep

 

Follow Off Lights:

https://www.instagram.com/offlightsmusic/

https://www.facebook.com/offlightsofficial/

https://www.youtube.com/@offlights2029

https://www.tiktok.com/@offlightsofficial﻿

https://open.spotify.com/artist/486c1jVbf27GPO8FeXZODk?si=jg6LGO8zQ9WvLduw9GRw7Q&nd=1



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Leah Turner Unwraps A Country-Latin Gift With Noche Buena Single Photo
Leah Turner Unwraps A Country-Latin Gift With 'Noche Buena' Single

Country Latin artist Leah Turner spreads holiday cheer with her captivating original holiday single, 'Noche Buena.' Penned by Turner, Brett Boyett, and Will Champlin, the heartwarming song that highlights Leah's Latin holiday traditions is now available on all streaming platforms.

2
Charlotte Morris Offers Message Of Heartbreak & Healing With New Video, “Love Ai Photo
Charlotte Morris Offers Message Of Heartbreak & Healing With New Video, “Love Ain't Real”

Charlotte Morris offers a message of heartbreak and healing in her new video, “Love Ain’t Real,” which premiered on Americana UK. The impactful short film, directed by William Gawley and produced by Michelle Robertson, showcases Morris in a simple black outfit against a black backdrop. The video captures her vulnerability and childhood trauma, while her nuanced soprano voice and emotional lyrics convey the theme of finding healing and hope. “Love Ain’t Real” is from Morris’ album WILD CHILD, available for purchase on all platforms. Critics have praised Morris for her exceptional vocals and ability to express herself through her art.

3
Willie Jones Destroys The Club On Dive Bar Feat. Ben Burgess Photo
Willie Jones Destroys The Club On 'Dive Bar' Feat. Ben Burgess

Willie Jones, showcases his 'infectious blend of country, pop, and soul” (Billboard), in his latest track titled 'Dive Bar,' featuring platinum singer-songwriter Ben Burgess (Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses,” Lil Wayne “Dreams”). The song, produced by Michael Lotten and written by Burgess, Jones and Chris Lane, is available on all digital streaming.

4
Video: Emma Zander Drops Music Video For Not A Fairytale Photo
Video: Emma Zander Drops Music Video For 'Not A Fairytale'

The Los Angeles based, alternative pop singer, songwriter and storyteller Emma Zander has released her cinematic, ethereal music video for her latest track, ‘Not A Fairytale.' Starring herself and actor Connor G. Floyd (The Young and the Restless), the short film-esque masterpiece, directed by Kimberly Aboltin.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SIX
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MJ THE MUSICAL