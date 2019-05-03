Of Mice & Men Share MUSHROOM CLOUD New Song and Video

May. 3, 2019  

Of Mice & Men have returned to the road. The band is currently supporting Beartooth and will play a handful of headline dates, as well. All OM&M tour dates are below. The band has also shared another brand new song and video for "Mushroom Cloud." Watch and listen here.

"I was pretty young when I became aware of the danger of spending too much time in my own head," said singer/bassist Aaron Pauley. "My mind has never been a safe place for me to retreat to, and it's something I have to consciously deal with on a daily basis. 'Mushroom Cloud' is our visceral representation of how it feels to be trapped, how it feels to be cut down by your own inner voice, how it feels to have nowhere to hide, and how it feels to be someone with a mind that's as dangerous to themselves as the aftermath of an atomic weapon."

OF MICE & MEN ON TOUR:

WITH BEARTOOTH + HANDS LIKE HOUSES

5/3 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's*

5/4- Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

5/6 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

5/8 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

5/9 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

5/10 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen*

5/12 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5/13 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

5/14 - Providence, RI - The Strand

5/15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

5/17 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar*

5/18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*

5/19 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Sports Cafe*

7/18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest**

7/19 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA**

*OM&M Headline Dates

**Festival Dates



