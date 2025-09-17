Odeal Adds New Shows to North American Headlining Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time MOBO Award-winning Afro R&B artist Odeal has added four new dates to his highly anticipated North American headlining tour, The Shows That Saved Me, following the release of his latest EP, The Summer That Saved Me. The tour will now include stops in Dallas, New York, Boston and Chicago.

Fresh off being named Billboard’s African Rookie of the Year for 2025, Odeal will bring his show to cities across North America, with performances at top festivals including Austin City Limits, One Music Fest, and Afronation.

Earlier this summer, Odeal released his new body of work, The Summer That Saved Me. The Shows That Saved Me tour kicks off this October in Dallas, Texas with a show at The Echo Lounge. Tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting Thursday, September 18 with an artist presale. The general on-sale begins Friday, September 19 at 10am local time here. Previously announced dates are on sale now. Listen to his new EP below.

The Shows That Saved Me Tour Dates:

Oct 9 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge - JUST ADDED

Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits (Festival)

Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

Oct 18 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Oct 19 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza - JUST ADDED

Oct 21 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club - JUST ADDED

Oct 23 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

Oct 25 – Atlanta, GA – One Music Fest (Festival)

Oct 28 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues - JUST ADDED

Nov 7 – Dominican Republic – Afronation (Festival)