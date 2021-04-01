Octopus Montage Debuts New Album 'How To Live & How To Lose'

Following a busy several months - that have seen them capture the attention of Knotfest, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine, and more - Blackpool-based Octopus Montage are thrilled to share their new album How To Live and How To Lose. Fans can listen in full for the first time ever, exclusively on Metal Insider. It is also available for pre-save ahead of its release this Friday, April 2nd, here.

"'How To Live & How To Lose' is our first major project together since our lineup change in 2019. The record has pushed us into places we didn't know we could go, with our heavier sound migrating to extremely brutal places & our softer songs being way more melodic than anything we have ever released before," shares Alex Jennings. "Personally, this album hits on a lot of personal experiences & each song takes me on a different journey of which I think will translate to the audience, whether it's a similar journey or a completely separate one."

Formed by brother and sister Dec and Davina Naylor, UK-based quartet Octopus Montage fuse energetic pop-punk anthems with intense metalcore to bring a whole new meaning to the term "easycore." The band emerged in late 2017, releasing a cover of Simple Plan's "What's New Scooby Doo?"' as a halloween joke. The song has gone on to earn them over 9 million Spotify streams on the song alone. This prompted the band to release their first 8 track EP Reborn (...Again) in 2019.

Following a line up change that saw Alex Jennings take over screaming duties and Cain Dylan get behind the drum kit, the band toured regionally throughout the rest of the year playing alongside the likes of ROAM, Crazy Town, Mallory Knox, SHVPES, and InVisions. They released Catharsis EP in late 2019, featuring their summer single "Now I'm Gone," a cover of Post Malone's "Goodbyes," and a handful of reworked older songs.

In the remaining months of 2019 and early 2020 the band began writing and recording their debut full-length album How To Live & How To Lose with a focus on highly confessional lyrics, bouncy pop-punk rhythms, and breathtaking deathcore-esque breakdowns. The band has racked up over 100,000 on the record's first 5 singles: "Grow Up," "Right Here With Me," "A Shortcut To The Unconscious Mind," "Dopamine," and most recently "Voices." Their new album is set to be released this Friday, April 2nd, 2021.